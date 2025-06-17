RGIII highlights why Michael Penix Jr. will be 'breakout QB of the year' after Kirk Cousins' unsuccessful stint

The Atlanta Falcons have a new man calling the shots. Despite signing Kirk Cousins earlier in the offseason last year, they selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick in the 2024 draft.

While he kicked off his NFL career as a rookie backup for Cousins, Robert Griffin III believes that Penix will be the breakout QB of the year.

Despite initially starting as a backup, Penix got decent game time last year. He started three games and completed 58.1% of his throws for 775 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

"Michael Penix Jr. will be the breakout QB of the Year in the NFL this year," Griffin tweeted on Monday.

He added in the next tweet that the QB will show off his elite passing arm talent and downfield playing ability this year. Griffin said this will be one of the key reasons the Falcons offense will be the most exciting one Atlanta has had since its historic 2016 side.

Former Green Bay Packers QB Kurt Benkert also agreed with RGIII's statement.

"I’m not the only one seeing it," Benkert wrote.

Is there tension between Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.?

Kirk Cousins skipped a few of the Falcons' voluntary OTAs this offseason as the team has decided to prioritize Michael Penix Jr. as their main QB.

While speaking to the media after last Tuesday's minicamp, Cousins reflected on being a team player.

“We’re moving forward, and it’s about how we as a team and as a quarterback room can be the best we can be in 2025,” Cousins said.

The veteran opened up about coming to terms with being Penix's backup.

"Obviously, you'd love to play," Cousins said. "But I'm not gonna dwell on things that aren't reality in terms of — that's not the situation I'm in. It's better spent to be focused on the situation that I'm in and controlling what you can control. I think that's the right mindset to have."

With Cousins' words about being a team player, it doesn't seem like there's any heat between the two QBs.

