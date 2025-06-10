Kirk Cousins sets the record straight on attending minicamp as Falcons prioritize Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins opted to skip the Atlanta Falcons' voluntary OTAs. However, the veteran quarterback was at the team's mandatory minicamp session on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters later in the day, Cousins opened up on being a team player for the Falcons heading into the 2025 season.

“We’re moving forward, and it’s about how we as a team and as a quarterback room can be the best we can be in 2025,” Cousins said.

Cousins is expected to serve as the Falcons' QB2 next season, behind Michael Penix Jr. The veteran also discussed coming to terms with being a backup.

"Obviously, you'd love to play," Cousins said. "But I'm not gonna dwell on things that aren't reality in terms of — that's not the situation I'm in. It's better spent to be focused on the situation that I'm in and controlling what you can control. I think that's the right mindset to have."

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta in 2024, which included $100 million in guaranteed money. His deal is worth $45 million in annual average value.

Although Cousins is expected to serve as Penix's backup, he is on a big-money deal in Atlanta. There have been no reports that the Falcons are restructuring his contract.

Kirk Cousins expected to remain in Atlanta amid trade rumors

NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins - Source: Imagn

Kirk Cousins was linked with a trade away from the Falcons in the offseason. The four-time Pro Bowler was reportedly the subject of interest for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, since the Steelers signed veteran QB Aaron Rodgers last week, Cousins is now expected to remain in Atlanta. The Falcons are also reportedly eager to keep the signal-caller.

In the 2024 season, Cousins completed 303 of 453 passes for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns across 14 games. He also threw a career-high 16 interceptions in his first year in Atlanta. The Falcons finished second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record but did not qualify for the playoffs.

