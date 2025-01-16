“Prayers up for Colin & his family”: CFB World reacts as LSU QB faces devastating situation

The College Football World is in shock after LSU Tigers QB Colin Hurley was injured in a crash on the school campus. The freshman quarterback was found unresponsive in his car at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

College Football fans are sending their prayers and well wishes for the young quarterback:

A fan offered a prayer, "Terrible news. I pray he comes out it okay"

Another said, "Awful. Praying for his family. So sad."

Meanwhile, some fans wondered out loud regarding the situation at LSU:

A fan said, "They need to start taking Ubers at LSU bro"

Another added, "LSU in the spin cycle rn! Praying for this young man!"

What happened to LSU QB Colin Hurley?

Colin Hurley #16 of the LSU Tigers warms up before a game. (Credits: Getty)

Per On3 Sports, Colin Hurley was found unresponsive in his Dodge Charger car in the early hours of Thursday morning on the school campus. Hurley's car reportedly crashed into a tree near the south gates of the Louisiana State University campus.

Officials assigned to the location have stated that Hurley was unresponsive but still breathing. The report further states that firefighters pulled the QB out of his car while he drifted in and out of consciousness.

The freshman quarterback had a prominent cut on his face, and the cause of the crash has yet to be ascertained. However, as of this writing, no reports cite foul play.

After making a name for himself at Trinity Christian Academy, Florida, Colin Hurley is a first-year player for the LSU Tigers. He excelled as a high schooler and was named to the 2023 Super 11 squad by the Florida Times-Union.

Hurley received several scholarship offers in high school but elected to play for the LSU Tigers in the 2024 college football season. He enrolled at the Tigers in January at the age of 16.

Fans, fellow players, and neutrals will hope for a prompt recovery for Colin Hurley. The young quarterback is receiving a lot of support and well wishes on social media.

