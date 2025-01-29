Jimmy Horn ͏Jr.͏ has e͏merg͏ing as a pro͏mising ta͏lent, ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl. The g͏ame, ͏sched͏ule͏d͏ for Jan. 30͏ at AT&T͏ Stad͏ium, offers a stage for͏ NFL͏ hopefuls. His 441 yards and one touch͏d͏own on 37 ͏recepti͏ons this year highlights his potential.

When asked about the biggest lesson from Deion Sanders, Horn Jr. kept it simple:

"You got to know how to be able to take coaching. You got to be accountable," he said.

He highlighted Sanders' core values, saying:

"His main things was smart, terrified discipline, and with character. And I don't really like the five characteristics of life that you really need to be a successful person."

Fans quickly reacted to Horn’s response.

"Great answer but got to get rid of the gum," a fan said.

Some used the moment to push back against past criticisms of Sanders' ability to develop players.

"I thought he couldn’t develop players," one fan wrote.

"@YoungKingMeko Unc got my boys media ready! Bro this was wild to watch," another fan said.

Horn Jr.'s words struck a chord with Colorado fans. His respect for Sanders and focus on life lessons show why Coach Prime is influential on and off the field.

Jimmy Horn Jr. making strong case for NFL Draft

Jimmy Horn Jr. is turning heads at the East-West Shrine Bowl. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid named him one of the game’s “eight rising prospects.” His strong ball skills and ability to make tough catches have impressed scouts. During Monday’s practice, he hauled in a wild touchdown grab, proving his ability.

Horn’s speed has always been his most significant asset, and he has shown that throughout the week. He stretches defenses both vertically and horizontally, making him a valuable weapon. His hands have been solid, and he continues to create separation with ease.

With the Rams potentially looking for speed at wide receiver, Horn could be a late-round steal or a priority undrafted free agent. Jimmy Horn will get another chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl game on Thursday. If he continues to perform well, his chances of hearing his name called in April will only improve.

