“Put me on suicide watch” - CFB world reacts to former Washington CB Jabbar Muhammad’s transfer to Dan Lanning’s Oregon

Washington Huskies cornerback Jabbar Muhammad announced his commitment to Oregon on social media on Saturday afternoon. He selected Oregon over the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide. This makes Muhammad the 11th transfer whom Oregon has added this offseason.

The college football world reacted to Muhammad's transfer to Dan Lanning's Oregon.

“Osu vs Oregon boutta be a movie,” a fan commented via Instagram.

“Put me on suicide watch,” another user wrote.

“Super squad on super squad,” one reacted.

“We could see them play 3x next year,” another user commented.

Muhammad (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) played a critical role as the Huskies' top cornerback throughout the season, contributing significantly to their success. His impressive stats for the year include 46 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. According to Rivals, he holds the second-highest rating among transfer defensive backs.

He was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection who spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma State.

Dan Lanning’s strong statement after Nick Saban's retirement

Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning made a strong comment on Jan. 11 through a video after Nick Saban's retirement was announced, expressing his unwavering commitment to the Ducks:

"If you're scared your coach is leaving, then come play for us. The Ducks aren't going anywhere, and I'm not leaving."

Lanning's dedication to the team is evident not only in his words but also in his off-field achievements, securing the highest-rated class in Oregon history with the 2024 class. The roster includes two five-star recruits and 15 four-star signees out of a total of 26.

Furthermore, Lanning's commitment to the Ducks is solidified by the six-year, $45 million extension he signed during the summer, ensuring his position in Eugene until 2030.

