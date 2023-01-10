Quentin Johnston NFL Draft 2023 projection: Is the Georgia Bulldogs WR an NFL Star in the making?

Quentin Johnston has enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Georgia Bulldogs this season. The receiver is also bound to play a crucial role for his team in the College Football National Championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday.

Johnston has always been a showstopper and he is now entering the stage of his career where he can make it big in the NFL. As things stand, he is projected to be a top-16 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With a number of top receivers entering the 2023 NFL Draft, Johnston is bound to have a few top teams keeping a close eye on him. The receiver is one of the main reasons why TCU made it to the playoffs and is also playing in the college football National Championship.

Reports suggest that the Tennessee Titans are monitoring Johnston and believe that he could be a solution to their wideout problems. Some claim that he could be a replacement for AJ Brown.

Johnston is incredibly quick on his feet and smart with his change in direction. He is a menace to defend against and could form a solid partnership with a top NFL quarterback in the near future.

Quentin Johnston's college football stats this season

Georgia Bulldogs WR Quentin Johnston

Johnston has put up a total of 1,066 receiving yards on 59 receptions this season, with six touchdowns across 12 games for TCU. He is averaging 18.6 yards per reception. The wideout's best game of the campaign came against the Kansas Jayhawks when he added 206 yards on 14 catches with one touchdown through the air.

In the Fiesta Bowl last week, Johnston caught six passes for 173 yards and a touchdown to help his team get the win over the Michigan Wolverines. He will be hoping to contribute and get TCU over the line against the undefeated Bulldogs on Monday.

