Georgia’s path to the CFP National Championship game: Miraculous NYE comeback crowning jewel in Bulldogs’ season

The No.1 Georgia Bulldogs played against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the semi-finals of the college football playoffs on Saturday, 31 December 2022. The matchup between the two great teams is being widely regarded as one of the best games in the history of the college football playoffs.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs defeated the Buckeyes 42–41 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The University of Georgia will play Texas Christian University in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The game will be played on Monday, January 9 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Bulldogs were behind by six points in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Stetson Bennett began a 72-yard drive. Georgia took the lead by one point with just 54 seconds remaining.

Ohio State used the remaining time to their advantage and drove the ball into field goal range. With three seconds remaining, Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles attempted a 50-yard kick that went wide left and the Bulldogs escaped with a win.

Bennett, who was competing against fellow Heisman nominee C.J. Stroud, won the most outstanding offensive player. He finished with 398 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

In the last 15 minutes, the Bulldogs outscored Ohio State 18-3 as Bennett completed 10 of his 12 passes. A 76-yard touchdown throw to Arian Smith made the score 38-35 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Ohio State quarterback recorded 348 passing yards and four TDs. Stroud led Ohio down the field for their final field-goal attempt, but could only watch as the kick went wide.

The Bulldogs now have the opportunity to become the first team since Alabama (2011 and 2012) to win back-to-back national championships. Georgia is the only team in College Football Playoff history to overturn a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Georgia vs. TCU

Stetson Bennett, a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, is the quarterback for Georgia's offense. Given his age (25), Bennett is one of the most seasoned quarterbacks in the nation, and his experience includes winning the national championship.

Brock Bowers, who has undoubtedly been the finest tight end in the nation for the past two years, is Bennett's top target. The Bulldogs' rushing attack is led by a trio of strong players (all 500-yard rushers). They have the power to dominate any opposition and will attempt to overrun TCU.

The Bulldogs will enter the game as 12.5-point favorites (odds from Caesars Sportsbook). The over/under for total points scored is 62.5. Expect a high-scoring affair and both sides to show their quality. This is another game in which the Horned Frogs will look to once again prove their doubters wrong.

Max Duggan, the quarterback who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, will lead TCU's offense in the national championship game. Quentin Johnston will be his primary target and is also a top wide receiver prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

The TCU Horned Frogs are vying for their first national title in more than eight decades. It will be interesting to see if they can overcome the odds in this one.

