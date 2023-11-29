Quinn Ewers Landing Spots: Falcons, Saints, Cardinals and Bears emerge as probable 

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football and reportedly has not made his decision if he is jumping to the NFL or returning to the Texas Longhorns next season. He has put up outstanding numbers this year as he is currently 213-of-305 (69.8 completion percentage) for 2,709 yards with 17 passing touchdowns to five interceptions.

If he were to declare for the 2024 NFL draft, which teams would be the most interested in his talents?

Here are four potential landing spots for the Lonhorns' QB1:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Quinn Ewers' potential landing spots

#1. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the weakest quarterback rooms in the National Football League right now and still find themselves leading the NFC South as of this writing. The team has a lot of excellent offensive talent with wide receivers Drake London and Van Jefferson, tight end Kyle Pitts and running backs Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson and Cordarelle Patterson.

All they need is a good quarterback to keep the team in games and help them navigate one of the worst divisions in football. Quinn Ewers can be that star under center that helps make this team into a legitimate contender.

#2. New Orleans Saints

With Derek Carr proving not to be the answer in New Orleans in his first season under contract, the Saints can begin to look elsewhere and develop Quinn Ewers. The Saints love to trade up for picks and not care about the cap room anyway so this makes sense with their mentality. Getting someone to throw the ball to wide receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas so expect Ewers to be high on their draft board.

#3. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to reset the quarterback clock as they are not going to win within the contract they gave Kyler Murray. Getting off that horrendous contract and resetting the quarterback clock would be great. Plus, Ewers has a higher ceiling than Murray does, especially post-torn ACL.

#4. Chicago Bears

If the Chicago Bears decide to draft a quarterback with a top pick, they can likely trade away Justin Fields for a high second-round pick and continue developing their roster. With the most cap room in the NFL this offseason and coach Matt Eberflus getting more experience calling plays, this will be an outstanding landing spot for Quinn Ewers.

Become an NFL GM with our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator