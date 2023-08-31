Quinn Ewers poised to lead Texas Longhorns to their first Conference title since 2009

Quinn Ewers is set to occupy the starting quarterback spot for the Texas Longhorns going into the 2023 college football season. Head coach Steve Sarkisian only needed to see how much he'd improved during spring practice to arrive at the decision.

Ewers has taken on the responsibility of being the team’s leader and already sees himself leading it to win the Big 12. The Longhorns last won the Big 12 Conference Title in 2009. Now, in their last season of competing in the conference, winning it will be an amazing way to wrap up their Big 12 membership.

Quinn Ewers will be the Longhorns’ most valuable asset, leading from quarterback. Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy are battling for the backup role behind Ewers.

One thing looks certain, the Longhorns have a quarterback depth chart that is enviable. Ewers and his fellow quarterbacks did a fantastic job on their muscles in the offseason, and Ewers, whose role was confirmed early on, focused on building chemistry with his receiving corps. He had an entire offseason to master his new role with a degree of certainty.

As the much-awaited 2023 college football season finally sets in, he is the most confident he has ever been. Ahead of the Longhorns season opener against Rice on Saturday, Ewers told reporters on Monday:

“I feel like we’re in a really good spot with the passing game, but couldn’t be more excited to put it all on display.”

How much has Quinn Ewers grown since his freshman season?

The quarterback has undoubtedly grown from the redshirt freshman who won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season. Now, he is the returning sophomore who has grown more comfortable playing in Sarkisian’s system. Of course, much credit goes to his coach, A.J. Milwee.

Ewers’ improvements have not escaped the notice of his teammates on offense. Receiver Xavier Worthy noticed that “he got more comfortable" and said:

“Just talking about the throws and where you’re going with the ball as a receiver, I feel like that’s easier for us because we have a stable quarterback and having somebody we can work with after practice.”

This is a testament to the amount of trust the entire team has in Quinn Ewers to be their main man going into the season. But he can’t be expected to be there throughout the 12-game season. Sarkisian will have the services of Manning and Murphy to call on in those cases.