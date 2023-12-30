The Sugar Bowl will feature a dynamic quarterback matchup between the Texas Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers and the Washington Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr. Both QBs have overcome injuries in their collegiate careers. They have also both won monumental games.

Ewers led Texas to defeat Alabama in Tuscaloosa and ended the season with a 12-1 record, defeating Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship. In that game, Ewers set the conference record for most passing yards in a single conference championship game with 452 yards.

Meanwhile, the Huskies (13-0) and Penix Jr. defeated the Oregon Ducks in the regular season and the final Pac-12 Championship.

Penix Jr. was a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Huskies’ all-time single-season passer. He was awarded the AP Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022.

Quinn Ewers vs Michael Penix Jr. statistical comparison ahead of Sugar Bowl Showdown

Completion Percentage

Ewers had 248 passing completions on 351 attempts, landing him a 70.7% completion percentage. This was stronger than Penix Jr., who attained a 65.9% completion percentage on 307 passing completions on 466 attempts.

Passing Yards

Penix Jr. surpassed the 4,000-yard barrier with 4,218 total passing yards, which is less than his record-breaking 2022 season. Ewers still eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark with his 3,161 passing yards.

It is important to note that Quinn Ewers missed the games against BYU and Kansas State due to a right shoulder injury suffered against the Houston Cougars. He was able to return against TCU.

Passing Touchdowns

Ewers completed 21 passing touchdowns and 33 by Penix Jr.

Interceptions

A big arm can be a double-edged sword, as Penix Jr. threw nine interceptions. Ewers protected the ball better, with just six interceptions.

Sacks

Ewers may have thrown less interception, but he did get sacked 25 times. Compare this to Penix Jr., who was sacked just 10 times.

Rushing Yards

Ewers had 21 rushing yards on 51 carries. Meanwhile, Penix Jr. had -18 yards on 29 carries.

Rushing Touchdowns

The sacks, however, did not impact scoring with their legs as Ewers ran in five rushing touchdowns and Penix Jr. for three rushing touchdowns.

Head-to-head

Overall, the Texas Longhorns have the upper hand, with a 3–2 record against the Washington Huskies.

