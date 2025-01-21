Quinshon Judkins Draft Projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Ohio State RB if he announces for the NFL

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins had a strong season in his first year with the Buckeyes. He had 194 carries for 1060 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also helped them win the national championship with a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame on Monday.

Judkins had one of his best performances of the season in the College Football Playoff final. He had 11 carries for 100 yards and two TDs. Additionally, he had two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. He scored three of the Buckeyes four TDs, and as a result, it would not be a surprise for his draft stock to increase in the coming weeks.

Quinshon Judkins has not officially announced that he is declaring for the NFL draft. He still has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining, so he could stay in college to try to improve his stock. However, after an excellent performance in the national championship game, it would not be surprising to see him capitalize on that by declaring.

Top 3 landing spots for Quinshon Judkins in the 2025 NFL draft

If Quinshon Judkins declares for the NFL draft, several teams could be interested in him, but it likely will not be in the first round. He is projected to be drafted in the third or fourth round, according to Pro Football Focus. These are the three teams that are likely to be looking at running backs in the upcoming draft.

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that needs help at nearly every position. They ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards this past season because they did not have a designated No. 1 running back. Instead, they used several below-average players at the position.

The Raiders could draft a quarterback with their first-round pick, and if that happens, they will not draft star running back Ashton Jeanty. As a result, they could look at other options like Quinshon Judkins in later rounds.

#2 New York Giants

The New York Giants are viewed by most draft experts as a near lock to draft either quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the third pick. Last year, they picked wide receiver Malik Nabers with their first-round pick.

As a result, the only offensive skill position that has not been addressed is running back. Picking up Quinshon Judkins in the third or fourth round would help the Giants rebuild.

#3 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked by scouts to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. The team struggled immensely with the rushing game this season and is expected to look for a young star in the upcoming draft. If a team picks Jeanty before their pick comes up, Judkins would be a suitable replacement.

