Ranking Jaxson Dart's potential landing spots ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

After an impressive career at Ole Miss, QB Jaxson Dart is ready to make the climb to the NFL. But the big question is which NFL squad will take the plunge on Dart. The top two QBs, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders seem tied to the top of the draft. But outside of those highly-regarded passers, it's kind of a free-for-all for the next passer.

Dart has an impressive upside. He's a dual-threat guy, capable of beating defenses through the air or on the ground. But there are questions about whether he's just a system guy, who excelled in Lane Kiffin's system. Dart sometimes struggled in big games, and he's not a fully developed NFL QB yet. Here are three teams that are the most likely to draft Dart.

Top 3 landing spots for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in NFL Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaxson Dart's scrambling ability might make him a surprising star in the NFL. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Trending

A late-season run of competence dropped the Raiders to the sixth pick in the draft. The team seemed like a strong competitor in the Ward/Sanders sweepstakes. After all, the QB-poor Raiders ran with Gardner Minshew for much of 2024.

But with Sanders and Ward likely to be off the board, the Raiders would have to either trade up to nab one of them or decide on an alternate strategy. One possibility would be using a later pick on Dart, particularly in conjunction with a free-agent veteran to give him space to grow into the starting role.

2. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland is undoubtedly regretting the Deshaun Watson signing and might dive right back into the QB waters. The Browns will probably give Watson another shot or two to shake off his doldrums, but Jaxson Dart seems like a potentially wise insurance policy.

Cleveland's penchant for QB drafting failure could make the team gun-shy. But taking Dart in the third round, as some recent mock drafts have projected, isn't a big sacrifice for the team and he could offer them plenty of upside.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh's own QB situation is anything but certain. Is it Justin Fields? Is it Russell Wilson? Is it whichever QB happens to be healthy? Indications are that the Steelers are less than thrilled with their QB tandem situation.

Dart is among the second-tier of likely-available QBs, and his run/pass style would fit well in Pittsburgh. Since the Steelers probably won't unload both Fields and Wilson, there'd be a veteran to provide competition and help Dart get some time to grow into the starting job. Pittsburgh seems to have some momentum in the Dart sweepstakes.

What do you think of Jaxson Dart's NFL chances? Share your thoughts below in the comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback