Ranking the Top 10 best Alabama QBs in the NFL ft. Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and more

Some of the best Alabama QBs have gone on to have incredible success in the NFL, while others have struggled. Either way, their dominance over college football is all that matters in today's list. This Crimson Tide quarterback position has had some incredible players, including Pro Football Hall of Famers, Super Bowl winners, and incredible talents.

Today, we are going to rank the best Alabama QBs and discuss what they are doing now. Do you agree with our list? Let us know!

10. Greg McElroy

Greg McElroy definitely deserves a nod on the list of the best Alabama QBs, as he was with the program from 2007–2010, despite starting the last two seasons. He would win the 2009 National Championship in his first year of college and put up solid numbers throughout his collegiate career.

McElroy would finish 436-of-658 (66.3% completion percentage) for 5,691 yards with 39 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

McElroy was not a big draft prospect as he would be selected by the New York Jets in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL draft. He retired from the game in 2014 and has since moved on to become an analyst for ESPN.

9. Jeff Rutledge

Jeff Rutledge would be under center for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1975-1978. They would win in his final season with the program, and he put up good numbers.

Remember that the era of football was more of a running attack so the numbers are not going to be as eye-popping. He finished 207-of-372 (55.6% completion percentage) for 3,351 yards with 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions, as well as rushing for 11 touchdowns, and was one of the best Alabama QBs.

He would go on to have a lengthy career in the NFL from 1979-1992 with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Redskins. He stayed in the game, coaching collegiate and high school teams until 2010.

8. Ken Stabler

Ken Stabler might not have pretty numbers under center, but he is still one of the best Alabama QBs of all time. He played from 1965–1967 with the Crimson Tide and finished going 180-of-303 (59.4% completion percentage) for 2,196 yards with 18 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Stabler would run for nine touchdowns as well. He would wind up being taken in the second round of the 1968 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders.

He made his name in the NFL, and he would go on to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer. That really got him on this list, as he would dominate for the Raiders for a decade. Stabler passed away in 2015.

7. Bart Starr

Another older quarterback on this list is Bart Starr. He was part of Alabama from 1952–1955 and was unable to win a national championship throughout his career. Starr finished 155-of-285 (54.4% completion percentage) for 1,903 yards with 10 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

However, he would end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as he was with the Green Bay Packers from 1956–1971 and was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl Champion. Starr passed away at the age of 85 in 2019.

6. Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts was one of the best Alabama QBs, and it was not too long ago he was with the Crimson Tide. He was the quarterback from 2016–2018, as he was part of the 2017 National Championship team.

Hurts finished his Alabama career going 445-of-707 (62.9% completion percentage) for 5,626 yards with 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, making him one of the best Alabama QBs we have ever seen.

He was selected in the 2020 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He looked to be an NFL MVP candidate before suffering an injury. However, the team made the Super Bowl, and he has been a Pro Bowler as well as the 2022 Bert Bell Award.

5. Jay Barker

Jay Barker has been an incredible quarterback and made himself a top-five Alabama QB. He was fifth in Heisman voting in 1994 and was part of the program from 1991–1994, and he was 402-of-706 (56.9% completion percentage) for 5,689 yards with 26 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

He would be selected in the 1985 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers, but not make the team or appear in a NFL game. Currently, Barker is a radio personality in Birmingham, Alabama, for ESPN.

4. Mac Jones

Mac Jones was able to be one of the best Alabama QBs ever as he played from 2018–2020 for the team. He was able to be the starting quarterback for the 2020 National Championship and went 413-of-556 (74.3% completion percentage) for

6,126 yards with 56 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He would be picked with the 15th selection of the 2021 NFL draft by the New England Patriots and was looked to be the successor to Tom Brady. He has made a singular Pro Bowl in his NFL career but has not lived up to his hype as of this writing.

3. Joe Namath

Joe Namath is one of the best Alabama QBs, as he was under center for the program from 1962–1964. The Crimson Tide won the 1964 National Championship behind him. Namath finished his career going 203-of-374 (54.3% completion percentage) for 2,713 yards with 24 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

He would make the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the New York Jets as he won their only Super Bowl and was an All-Pro. Since his retirement, Namath has been the Jets' ambassador and a businessman.

2. Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa was definitely one of the best Alabama QBs ever as he was able to win the 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and be named an All-American. Tagovailoa played from 2017–2019 for the Crimson Tide and finished with a pair of national championships. He went 474-of-684 (69.3% completion percentage) for 7,442 yards with 87 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

He would finish second in the Heisman voting in 2018 and 10th in 2019. Tagovailoa would be selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins and deal with some injury and concussion issues as he tries to make a name for himself in the AFC East.

Best Alabama QBs in NFL History: A.J. McCarron

A.J. McCarron might not have had the same success in NFL. He was able to play four years for the Crimson Tide and finished 686-of-1026 (66.9% completion percentage) for 9,019 yards with 77 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions.

McCarron was able to finish as the runner-up for the 2013 Heisman Trophy but was able to secure two national titles in 2011 and 2012.

McCarron would be selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft but did not do much in the NFL. He is currently the quarterback for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL.

