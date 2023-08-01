Ranking the top 10 best college football helmets ft. Ohio State, Notre Dame and more

Some of the top programs have had the best college football helmets throughout the years. There are a lot of incredible looks and some of the top jersey combinations in all of college football.

Let's take a look at the 10 best college football helmets in the country and rank them.

10. Colorado State Rams

There is not much that is cooler than a design on the helmet, and that is what the Colorado State Rams have here. The ram horns coming out of the forehead of the college football helmets, look like an extension of an actual ram. It's definitely a cool touch for the program.

Colorado State v Boise State

9. Utah Utes

The Utah Utes have a unique aspect to their college football helmets as the red helmets with the Utes logo on the temple. The red "U" with the feather off the side makes it one of the coolest looks in the entire country.

8. Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles have one of the best and most iconic looks in college football. With the spear on the side of the helmet and the yellow, gold, and garnet colors throughout the helmet, things cannot get much better than this.

7. Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals have some of the coolest helmet variations in all of college football. The all-black helmet is a personal favorite, but there are some incredible helmets with red chrome. This could be higher on the list if they used some of the variations more often.

6. Michigan Wolverines

The blue and maize of the Michigan Wolverines' helmet is one of the cooler looks in all of college football. There are a lot of incredible looks, and this helmet is definitely is in the conversation for the best in the country.

5. Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have the "U" helmet that has become iconic in the 21st century. There are a few different variations of the helmet, but there is a great feeling when seeing the helmet. Success and dominance just ooze off the helmet, and that makes it one of the best college football helmets.

4. Boise State Broncos

The Boise State Broncos have been one of the most unique programs in the country, and a big reason why is the college football helmet. The blue helmets make it look incredible, and the outline of the Bronco on the side makes it stand out. There is a lot of incredible looks, but few match up to the Boise State Broncos.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the coolest helmets, which continues to add to the mystique of the program. The Buckeye stickers are added when a player makes an exceptional play, and that factor makes things incredible for the team. Just a silver helmet with a bunch of buckeyes is a sight to see.

Ohio State Spring Football Game

2. UCLA Bruins

Another program with incredible college football helmets is the UCLA Bruins. The golden outlook with the blue letters of the college makes it look and feel awesome. With a rich history in the program, there are a lot of incredible talents that have donned the helmet.cha

Best college football helmets: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmets are just incredible with the simplistic approach. It is just a full golden helmet that makes it seem like money from an overhead perspective. The simplicity is something to behold, and the prestige of the program is outstanding.