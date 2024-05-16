Ranking Top 5 college football facilities in 2024 ft. Oregon Ducks

The 2024 college football season will be the dawn of a new era with the introduction of the 12-team playoff format. Beyond the rush of touchdowns and game-winning plays lies a crucial aspect often overlooked: infrastructure. With each passing year, universities across the nation invest hefty amounts to update their facilities. Let's look at the top college football facilities in 2024.

Top 5 college football facilities in 2024

#5, Clemson Tigers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Clemson Tigers took their game to a new level with the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex. Designed by HOK, this $55 million facility overhaul has gained national attention since its unveiling in 2017.

One of the most striking features of the complex is its homage to the iconic 'Hill' at Memorial Stadium. As players enter, they encounter a replica hill, complete with a recording from a 2013 broadcast by Brent Musburger and Kirk Herbstreit.

Sprawling 12,000 square feet, the amenities in the facility are impressive. From two bowling lanes equipped with video scoring to pool tables and arcade games, Clemson takes entertainment seriously.

There's a golf simulator, a pop-a-shot game, and multiple ping-pong tables. Stepping outside, there is a basketball court, putting green and even a nine-hole miniature golf course. The complex also houses a barber shop and for those in need of a break, the inclusion of a nap room.

#4, Texas A&M Aggies

Since its inauguration in 2014, the Bright Football Complex at Texas A&M has stood as an example of excellence. The Bright Football Complex was initially heralded for its state-of-the-art features, including LED recessed lighting and expansive spaces. The hefty $485 million price tag shows how much planning went into its design.

With plans underway for a comprehensive redevelopment of the complex, the university is poised to elevate its facilities to even greater heights. The proposed expansion encompasses various key areas, including locker rooms, team meeting spaces, recruiting facilities, sports medicine centers, along with academic and wellness centers.

#3, Georgia Bulldogs

Following upgrades in 2017 and 2018, which cost $90 million, the Georgia Bulldogs again hit the headlines with their $80 million facility upgrade in 2022. The new upgrade added 136,300 square feet of new space.

Among the features is a weight room boasting a double-sided video board. Each locker in the revamped locker room is equipped with a personal seat and a TV displaying the player's photo, name and number, alongside plush lounges and private viewing areas.

The facility also houses a range of luxury amenities including a plunge pool, nutrition bar, barbershop and even a sensory deprivation tank.

The uniform display room, accessible only by facial recognition, features sleek, black-mirrored acrylic walls and sliding faux leather panels. Designed by HOK, the facility focuses on high-performance training experiences across three floors to provide a modern and amenity-filled environment.

#2, Alabama Crimson Tide

The Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility has been a cornerstone of the Alabama Crimson Tide's athletic infrastructure and underwent a significant transformation before the 2020 season. The facility saw the addition of a new, expansive strength and conditioning facility. It spans 34,500 square feet, between the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility and the Hank Crisp Indoor Training Facility.

One of the standout features is the hydrotherapy room, which boasts four waterfalls. Ahead of the 2021 season, the Crimson Tide elevated their facilities with a series of enhancements aimed at enhancing the game day experience. They also have an advantage center to ensure resources, education and support to student-athletes.

Notable upgrades included a new team tunnel connecting the Walk of Champions to the locker room, a fully updated game day locker room and a renovated recruiting space that doubled in size. It also features loge boxes, Champions Club and Terrace Club, along with expanded seating options and improved concessions.

#1, Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks' $68 million, 145,000-square-foot football facility was a gift from Nike co-founder Phil Knight and includes marble showers and Ferrari leather chairs. The Ducks were among the first to incorporate a barbershop into their players' lounge, and they also boast a 40-yard digital-sensor electronic track.

Oregon's facilities ranked first in college football in an article by 247 Sports this month, however, the Ducks' plans for a new 130,000-square-foot indoor practice facility are already in motion. This new facility will include updated space for the players' lounge, ensuring that athletes have everything they need to succeed on and off the field.