The Alabama football team have always done a great job of recruiting wide receivers. They have found success in finding a top wide receiver and making him elite.

However, going into the 2023 college football season, the quarterback position is still a question mark, so the wide receiver group needs to showcase their abilities.

Who are the top five wide receivers for the Alabama Crimson Tide as we get into the 2023 season?

#5. Isaiah Bond

Isaiah Bond is one of the more intriguing Alabama football wide receivers heading into the 2023 season. As a sophomore last season, he had 17 catches for 220 yards (12.9 yards per reception) and a touchdown grab.

In his third year with the program, he should be able to continue improving and be a star receiver off the bench.

#4. Kendrick Law

It is only a matter of time until wide receiver Kendrick Law sees the field more often. He was primarily on special teams last season and didn't see much time on offense. However, his role should increase as a bigger body for whoever is under center to target down the field and make some plays.

#3. Kobe Prentice

Kobe Prentice is one of the most talented players in the Alabama football roster, let alone at the wide receiver position. He appeared in 13 games last season and had 31 catches for 337 yards (10.9 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdown grabs.

With his ability to show some burst of speed, it should be a great chance for Prentice to flex his muscles inside offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' offensive plans.

#2. Jermaine Burton

Jermaine Burton transferred from Georgia to Alabama and his first season with the Crimson Tide was quite successful as he finished with 40 catches for 677 yards (16.9 yards per reception) with seven touchdowns.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban should be excited about the potential he can bring to the offense as he can click in this system and move the chains consistently.

#1. Ja'Corey Brooks: The best Alabama football WR

Ja'Corey Brooks is expected to take a major leap this season and should be able to in 2023. Looking at his 2022 stats, he finished with 39 receptions for 674 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He also led the program with 17.3 yards per reception last season.

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he has the prototypical frame and should be a force outside the numbers and creating space.