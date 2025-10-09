  • home icon
"Remember, you all called Saban a crybaby for warning about NIL": CFB fans disapprove LSU's multi-million dollar jersey patch sponsorship deal

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 09, 2025 20:55 GMT
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty
The LSU Tigers have a new sponsor. According to On3 Sports, LSU deputy athletic director Clay Harris has announced that the team has signed a multimillion-dollar jersey patch agreement.

College football fans caught wind of the news and voiced their displeasure on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A fan said, "Remember, you all called Saban a crybaby for warning about NIL"
Another added, "I've never looked at a patch on a jersey and been like "im about to download wish right now actually." Does this actually work to generate sales for the sponsors?"
One stated, "Uniforms gonna look like nascar in a couple of years."

However, not every comment was critical of the move.

One fan said, "This would make LSU one of the first programs ready to cash in once the legislation hits."
Another stated, "Finally"
One chipped in, saying, "Popeyes"

While speaking to Front Office Sports, Clay Harris said about the move,

"We have signed an agreement. We have mapped it out, and it will be on all of our uniforms, every sport."

This news comes a month after it was reported that the NCAA is considering a rule change to allow sponsors to pay collegiate programs to place their logos on team uniforms. It seems that the Tigers signed the multi-million dollar deal in anticipation of the rule change.

According to On3 Sports, the current rules state that college programs are only allowed to have the logo of the company providing the apparel on their jerseys. However, if (and when) the new rules are implemented, schools could place two more commercial logos on uniforms and apparel.

LSU are up against South Carolina in Week 7

In the meantime, the LSU Tigers football team are looking to get back on the win column after a loss in their most recent game. Brian Kelly's side suffered their first loss of the season against the Ole Miss Rebels.

It was a close game, but ultimately Lane Kiffin's side made the most of home advantage to secure a 24-19 win. Next up for Brian Kelly's troops is a home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are 3-2 to start the season and present an intriguing challenge for the Tigers. However, their fan base won't expect anything less than a win to put them on track for a playoff appearance in the ongoing campaign.

