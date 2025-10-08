"NIL dollars isn’t the answer to everything": Lane Kiffin issues blunt reaction to Hugh Freeze's bold move as Auburn shifts home game of 2026

Lane Kiffin and Hugh Freeze are two of the most recognizable head coaches in College Football. Kiffin coaches the Ole Miss Rebels while Freeze is in charge of the Auburn Tigers.According to On3 Sports, the Auburn Tigers have decided to move their 2026 game against the Baylor Bears from Jordan–Hare Stadium to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy reports that this move will help Auburn bring in $5 million of NIL money for student-athletes.Lane Kiffin isn't a fan of Hugh Freeze's side's move. While speaking via the SEC Coaches Teleconference, he said,&quot;I like our home game for our fans. They get to come and it does a lot for our community and our town with all the people that come in town for the home games. I wouldn’t want to take that away from our fans and community.&quot;The veteran head coach continued,&quot;I would not want to take that away from our fans and community. NIL dollars isn’t the answer to everything, they have got a lot of them over there. So, I prefer, in that situation, to keep supporting our community and our town and our university that has been so great to us.”Hugh Freeze hasn't responded just yet to Kiffin's thinly veiled digs at his program's decision. It'll be interesting to see what the Auburn HC has to say about the words of his SEC rival.What's next for Lane Kiffin and Hugh Freeze?Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have started the 2025 College Football season with a bang. The Rebels are 5-0 to start the campaign and are fresh off beating the No. 4-ranked LSU Tigers in their most recent game. The program is thriving in the post-Jaxson Dart era.Next up for Lane Kiffin's troops is a home game against the Washington State Cougars. It's a game that they are favored to win, and represents a chance to secure bowl game eligibility at the soonest possible time.Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers started the season with three straight wins. However, their form has since dipped, and they're entering Week 7 on the back of consecutive losses for the first time in the campaign.The Tigers lost to the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&amp;M Aggies in consecutive game days. Their two losses were against teams ranked in the AP Poll. Next up is a home game against the Georgia Bulldogs.A visit from Kirby Smart's side is typically a challenge, and it'll be interesting to see how the Tigers navigate the matchup. Another loss would drop Auburn to 3-3 for the season.