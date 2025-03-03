Riley Leonard has 2-word reaction to Quinn Ewers flexing his arm strength at NFL Combine

Quinn Ewers showed up at the 2025 NFL Combine and Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard had something to say to him. After his final season at Texas, the former Longhorn needed a strong showing in Indianapolis to boost his draft stock. He displayed the arm talent that once made him a top recruit.

Ewers himself took to Instagram on Sunday to share a glimpse of his throwing session, posting a clip of his Combine drills with the caption:

“How bout that.”

The video, dropped by Texas Football, highlighted Ewers' smooth release and effortless deep ball. That’s when Riley Leonard jumped into the comments with a two-word reaction:

“Letr rip.”

Riley Leonard Comment( Image Credits: @quinn_ewers / Instagram)

As for the Combine, Ewers had a solid display. He connected on 16 of 22 passes during drills, with his deep throws standing out as his biggest strength. Though he missed a few out routes and early passes over the middle, he delivered when it came to airing it out.

Even Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who was covering the event for NFL Network, was impressed by Ewers.

“I think he can throw darts,” Sarkisian said. “I think he’s going to be on point with his ability to throw the football. I think something that gets lost, this guy has had to endure a lot during his time at the University of Texas.”

Fans hype up Quinn Ewers after his NFL Combine showing

Quinn Ewers’s NFL Combine performance got fans talking, and his Instagram post only added to the buzz. They wasted no time flooding the comments with support.

One fan kept it short and sweet.

“money on 3,” a fan commented.

“Yes 3 show them different,” a fan said.

“Bro looked solid yesterday ,” another fan wrote.

His presence at the Combine even caught attention outside of drills.

“As soon as you hit the rizz face on the NFL post, I knew you were gonna pop off,” one fan said.

“Making the throws look easy yesterday,” another wrote.

“Best of luck QB1, always bleed orange, never forget the 40 acres, King Quinntavious!” a fan said with some emojis.

Fan Reactions( Image Credits: @quinn_ewers / Instagram)

