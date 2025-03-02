Insider's Notes from NFL Combine Day 6: Shedeur Sanders' falling draft stock, Bills' interest in Myles Garrett, Quinn Ewers' rising value, and more

The final day of combine workouts is underway, as the offensive linemen have taken to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. The city of Indianapolis is clearing out NFL personnel and coaches, yet there were still a few hanging around Saturday night.

Lack of top-end talent in 2025 NFL Draft Class

Jeremiah Smith: JAN 20 CFP National Championship - Notre Dame vs Ohio State - Source: Getty

Several teams, especially those at the top of the draft, are lamenting the lack of top-end talent in this year’s event. The top quarterbacks in 2025 pale in comparison to one year ago, and there are no generational-type talents available.

One source said that if Ohio State freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith was able to enter the draft, he would easily be the first player selected, closely followed by Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs.

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock takes a blow

NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Since the Shrine Bowl, I’ve reported that Cam Ward was graded by teams as the top quarterback in the draft, and that was further affirmed this week in Indianapolis.

At the same time, teams are cooling on Shedeur Sanders for a number of reasons. The first being that Sanders showed little to no improvement in his game last season and made some poor choices. People are also a little turned off by the antics since January.

The Colorado quarterback chose not to throw at the combine, which is not unusual at all for a top-rated signal-caller. Yet this comes off the Shrine Bowl where Sanders was expected to at least participate in the individual passing drills, yet he showed up on the field for just the first day of practice, making a brief visit dressed in sweats.

People tell me that they do not believe the New York Giants would select him with the third pick, and the very earliest he’ll come off the board is the Raiders, who own the sixth selection.

Titans' interest in Cam Ward

At the same time, I’m told by league sources that the Tennessee Titans in fact like Cam Ward a lot. Hence if Tennessee can’t swing a deal to move out of the top spot, Ward could very likely end up with the franchise.

Vikings' stance on Sam Darnold

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

During my Saturday notes article from the combine, I mentioned reports elsewhere stated the Vikings could pull a tag and trade on Sam Darnold. This morning, a source told me emphatically that they won’t tag the quarterback, and Darnold will hit the free agent market.

So where does Darnold end up? Besides the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, the likely suspects, people think the Colts will be in the market for the third pick of the 2018 draft. I mentioned several days ago that Indianapolis will look to add a veteran quarterback to the roster, not just a backup but someone who could come in and start if Anthony Richardson falters. Darnold fits the bill.

Quinn Ewers impresses Raiders

NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Raiders like quarterback Quinn Ewers, probably even more so after his combine workout on Saturday. If the Raiders can’t swing a deal and move up for Cam Ward, keep an eye on Ewers to the team with their next pick.

It could be the top of round two or a move into the back end of round one for the Texas passer, who is QB3 on most boards.

Kirk Cousins’ future in Atlanta

I spoke with people close to Kirk Cousins the other evening, and they seem to think the quarterback could stay in Atlanta on a renegotiated deal. That thought was again passed on to me Sunday morning.

The overriding belief was Cousins, who is due a $10 million bonus in a few months, would be cut in favor of second year passer Michael Penix Jr., who played well late last season. If Cousins is, in fact, cut, people still believe he will land in Cleveland, as I reported a few weeks ago.

Aaron Jones' future

The Vikings are trying to bring running back Aaron Jones back for a similar deal they signed him to one year ago at $7 million. Jones rushed for a career-best 1,138 yards with five TDs last season, his first with the club.

Bills eye Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

I mentioned the Buffalo Bills as a team targeting edge rusher Preston Smith several days ago. I’m told the Bills will also put in a bid for Myles Garrett in the hopes they could pry the pass rusher away from the Cleveland Browns. Garrett has requested a trade from the team.

Bengals' plans with looming contracts

Besides wanting to bring back Tee Higgins, extending Trey Hendrickson, and trying to keep Ja’Marr Chase happy, the Cincinnati Bengals would like to bring tight end Mike Gesicki back to the roster. The former Dolphins tight end signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the team last season and caught 65 passes for 665 yards.

Broncos' plans to address TE position

Tight end is a position of need for the Denver Broncos, who are often mocked for either Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland in the first round. I’m told they may address the position during free agency and sign Juwan Johnson, who is up for free agency after playing with the Saints since 2020. The fifth-year veteran has a career 146 receptions for 1,622 yards.

Tyrann Matthieu's future

New Orleans Saints v New York Giants - Source: Getty

Finally, I’m told that the Saints are considering releasing 32-year-old safety Tyrann Mathieu, who has one year left on his deal with the club.

