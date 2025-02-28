NFL insider’s notes: Justin Fields’ Steelers future, Mekhi Becton's free agency, Dolphins’ draft plans, and more

Here are a few afternoon notes from the combine as the first group of players hit the field for workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Pittsburgh's plan for Justin Fields

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers have told people in Indianapolis that they are not impressed with the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft. Hence, the possibility of the team taking a signal-caller in the middle of the first round is slim to none.

Several people who met with the team tell me the sense is that Pittsburgh hopes to move forward with Justin Fields, who they wanted to win the starting job last season. Of course, that means they would have to sign the 2021 first-round pick to a contract, as Fields is slated for free agency.

Who would they take with their selection in the first round? People in Indianapolis believe it is likely to be a player on the line of scrimmage, either an offensive or defensive lineman. In my post-Super Bowl mock draft, I had Pittsburgh selecting Walter Nolen of Mississippi with the 21st overall pick.

Bills are eyeing former Steelers DE

Former Steelers edge rusher Preston Smith, who was released as a salary-cap casualty just a few weeks ago, is getting a lot of interest here at the combine.

Three teams, most prominently the Buffalo Bills, have expressed a desire to sign Smith once free agency begins. If it happens, it would be a great coupling, as Buffalo needs depth at pass rusher, and Smith wants to finish his career with a playoff team.

Mekhi Becton's rising value in free agency

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade - Source: Getty

Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton is drawing a lot of interest, as I predicted in an article several months ago. I’m told teams are looking at Becton as a guard primarily, but who can move to tackle if need be.

The 2020 first-round pick of the Jets was a late signing in free agency by the Philadelphia Eagles last year, then went on to have a sensational season, helping pave the way for Saquon Barkley.

I’m told the preference for Becton is to re-sign with the Eagles in free agency, as he’s comfortable with the franchise that helped him reclaim his career. However, it’s a matter of whether Philadelphia can fit him in the budget. It may take a while for Becton to sign with a team, hence, I don’t see something happening immediately once free agency opens.

Miami Dolphins' plans for 2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Miami Dolphins feel they are in a good spot with the 13th pick of Round 1. They need an athletic, rangy safety, and Malaki Starks fits the bill. The question is, would they pull the trigger on a safety that early?

The team also likes to go best player available, which means they could fill their need at defensive tackle with either Nolen or Kenneth Grant from Michigan. The team will target interior offensive linemen, though that won’t happen until Days 2 and 3.

The Chiefs have hard choices to make

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving towards salary-cap hell and have some hard choices to make. I’m told they’d like to bring receiver Justin Watson back, but they informed his agent they do not have the money to do so.

An extension for running back Isiah Pacheco, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, won’t be considered until the season starts and the former seventh-round pick proves he’s back to health and prior form.

Offensive lineman Trey Smith is the priority, as the team hopes to sign their Pro Bowl guard, who will reportedly receive the franchise tag.

