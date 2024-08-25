Robert Griffin III defends FSU QB DJ Uiagalelei amid backlash after Georgia Tech upset

Robert Griffin III is one of the college football analysts who offer words of encouragement to young and upcoming players. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner knows a thing or two about being a hyped prospect at the collegiate level.

Following Florida State's loss to Georgia Tech, RGIII posted this on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"DJ Uiagalelei gets ALOT of hate, but the young man had ICE IN HIS VEINS on that last drive."

The former ESPN analyst believes that DJ Uiagalelei can bounce back from his forgettable debut and become a key member of the Florida State Seminoles.

Robert Griffin III can relate to DJ Uiagalelei

Robert Griffin III was one of the most hyped names during his high school and college football careers. After getting numerous scholarship offers to play ball, RGIII played for the Baylor Bears. It took some time for Griffin III to adapt to his environment, but when he did, it was tough for the rest of collegiate football.

Robert Griffin III had an impressive college football career that culminated in him winning the coveted Heisman Trophy in his senior year. Washington saw something in RGIII, drafting the Heisman Trophy winner with the second pick of the 2012 NFL Draft as the face of their rebuild.

Robert Griffin III had a historic rookie season, making the Pro Bowl in the process. However, that was as good as it got, as he ended up leaving Washington after numerous iffy performances. He has since become one of the best football analysts.

DJ Uiagalelei is in a similar boat in terms of the hype. He made a name for himself at Clemson and Oregon State before joining Florida. Uiagalelei's game is predicated on powerful running and trademark arm strength. RGIIII probably sees some of himself in the new FSU quarterback, hence his decision to offer fighting words after his debut against Boston College.

What happened in the FSU vs Georgia Tech game?

The Florida State Seminoles came into the game as significant favorites but looked shell-shocked in Ireland. For every point the Seminoles scored, the Yellow Jackets responded promptly, leading to an even game entering the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles fans might be forgiven for thinking that their side did enough as they took the lead in the fourth quarter. However, Haynes King had other ideas. The Yellow Jackets quarterback led his team on a heroic drive that saw Aidan Birr make a last-gasp 44-yard field goal to win the game.

The victory puts Georgia Tech in the win column, while Florida State will continue searching for its first win of the college football season in its next game against Boston College.

What next for DJ Uiagalelei?

DJ Uiagalelei will need to hit the practice pitch and get in sync with his wide receivers. This is his first year here, so there are many factors to consider before he gets to speed.

Uiagalelei's next game is against the Boston College Eagles, and don't be surprised if he uses the Eagles as target practice. The Seminoles have way more firepower than Boston College, so there would be no excuses.

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.