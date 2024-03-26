Rod Moore Injury: What happened to Michigan safety ahead of 2024 college football season?

The Michigan Wolverines received a blow during Sunday's Spring Practice session as starting safety Rod Moore suffered a knee injury. According to reports, Moore is suspected to have a torn ACL, putting his entire 2024 season at risk.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, and later confirmed by Josh Henschke of Rivals.com. Henschke added that the injury might involve ACL and MCL damage, which typically requires extensive rehabilitation.

This is a significant loss for the Wolverines' defense as Moore was a key player for the last three seasons. Moore, a three-year starter and a 2023 All-Big Ten selection, also suffered an injury at the beginning of the 2023 season, but played in 26 games across the previous two seasons.

Last season, he played a crucial role in securing victory against arch-rivals Ohio State with a game-clinching interception in the final seconds.

Throughout his career, Moore has amassed 142 tackles, six interceptions, 0.5 sacks and defended 13 passes to become a dependable player in the defensive backfield.

The Wolverines will now have to identify a suitable replacement to step up and fill the gap left by Moore's injury.

While Makari Paige and Quinten Johnson are considered frontrunners to take over starting safety duties, Michigan's depth at the position was already tested after safety Keon Sabb departed the team.

This leaves the Wolverines with two choices: develop younger players within the program or seek reinforcements through the transfer portal. Focusing on internal options, Paige and Johnson bring potential to the table.

Rod Moore's interception seals Wolverines' fate

Rod Moore's leadership qualities shone brightly in the face of immense pressure during Michigan's last game against Ohio State. After the game and suffering an injury, Moore emphasized the weight of their pre-season goals that rested on that final play.

Expand Tweet

He said:

"I was telling myself, and I told everybody, 'Somebody has to make the play,'" Moore said about the interception after the game.

His powerful self-talk led Moore to deliver the game-clinching interception himself.

He added:

"The season was on the line, everything that we talked about before the season was on the line,” Moore said.

It remains to be seen just how serious the injury is for Rod Moore and how long he could potentially be sidelined.

