Michigan Football NFL Draft Declaration Tracker 2024: Updates on JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum and more

The NFL Draft has had a healthy dose of Michigan players since Jim Harbaugh took over. Just last year, for the 2023 NFL Draft, nine Wolverines were selected.

The 2024 draft could see a repeat of this feat with a talented Michigan team playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Washington Huskies.

The NFL Draft has become more surprising with the hyper-value of quarterbacks and receivers, and the more direct meddling of NFL owners in selecting players. Yet, it will be no surprise if a haul of Michigan players are selected.

Michigan players declared for 2024 NFL Draft

JJ McCarthy QB

The starting Michigan quarterback does have remaining eligibility to play in college, but is also eligible to enter the 2024 draft. McCarthy's draft status seems contingent on a variety of factors, such as how well he plays in the National Championship, and does Michigan win the championship. He is certainly a 1st round talent at quarterback.

Other factors are because of his coach, Jim Harbaugh. If the latter stays, will that make McCarthy want to stay? If Harbaugh goes to the NFL, would Harbaugh want to draft McCarthy?

With a deep quarterback class, it will depend on if McCarthy would rather be a later first round/second round pick or possibly be the number 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Blake Corum RB

Running back is an undervalued position currently in the NFL. This will not stop Michigan’s Blake Corum from attempting to put on a show in the national championship for NFL teams. Corum is the best all-around running back in the 2024 draft, but his injury history could have him slide into the second round.

Rod Moore S

Michigan's Safety Rod Moore has a high IQ for the position and has virtually no flaws in his game. He is a bit undersized though at 5'11" and 170 lbs. His play-making ability has him as a 1st round talent, but he could slide to the second round if the need for safeties isn’t there this draft.

LaDarius Henderson LT

Henderson is an elite offensive lineman, but is projected to shuffle into left guard instead of playing his current position of left tackle in the NFL. This is very common for the NFL Draft, where college tackles move to guard in the NFL to gain experience before they take on the tackle role.

Henderson does have this upside and plays on the more valuable left side. He is projected for the second round.

Zak Zinter RG

Zak Zinter is in the opposite situation as his teammate, Henderson. Zinter is a true right guard and a beast at the position. It's just that the NFL value for right guard compared to other offensive positions is low.

Zinter could rise to a second-round pick by showcasing himself in the national championship game and having a solid combine. A team like the Miami Dolphins with a left-handed quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa would help his draft stock. Otherwise, he may slip to the third round.

Donovan Edwards RB

Michigan's other running back could easily be drafted before Blake Corum depending on team needs. Corum is more akin to a power runner, while Edwards is more versatile in the passing game.

It will really depend on whether the NFL sees Edwards as a better fit for them than Corum. A team like the Tennessee Titans already has power running back Derrick Henry, and Edwards would be a good change of pace back in that type of situation.

