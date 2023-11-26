Roman Wilson 2024 NFL draft projection: How high could the Michigan WR go?

Roman Wilson has grabbed the limelight with his stellar displays for the No. 3 Michigan (12-0, 9-0) this season. The wideout has racked up an impressive 648 yards and 11 touchdowns on 40 receptions, helping the Wolverines clinch the top spot in the Big Ten East.

Wilson formed a solid partnership with quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the regular season. The two will now be key for Michigan heading into the College Football Playoff.

Since Wilson is eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft, fans have been curious to learn in which round he could get picked next year.

Roman Wilson's draft projection

Many analysts and fans believe that Wilson should get selected towards the end of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He is regarded as the third-best wideout in next year's draft pool, behind LSU's Malik Nabers and Florida State's Keon Coleman.

Wilson has been linked with some of the top teams in the NFL. As per reports, the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are monitoring him.

It will be interesting to see how Wilson performs in the postseason for the Wolverines this campaign. He has the opportunity to boost his draft stock in the playoffs, especially if Michigan goes on and wins the national championship.

A look at Roman Wilson's strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Wilson has long arms which help him pluck passes more easily. The Michigan wideout is also incredibly athletic and can compete well for high-contested catches.

The 22-year-old is quick and elusive. He can also change direction with fluidity, making it difficult for cornerbacks to deal with his movement. The receiver has good acceleration after making a catch and is a breakaway threat at any level of the field.

Weaknesses

Wilson has had a few issues with drops when coming back to action. There have been instances of him spending too much time hand-fighting at the line of scrimmage.

Moreover, the wide receiver needs to work on his upper body strength to be able to hold off defenders in order to make his catches.