Rose Bowl opt-outs and injury report: Top Alabama and Michigan players not playing in bowl game

In one of the most anticipated matchups this season, No. 1 Michigan is set to face off against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, which marks the first semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines are making their third consecutive appearance in the playoffs and will look to get a positive result this time after losing the last two semifinals. Alabama, on the other hand, is making a return to the CFP after missing out in 2022.

Despite the Rose Bowl having a playoff consequence this season, a couple of players from both teams have opted out of participating in the bowl match. Let's take a look at the list of these players.

Michigan Rose Bowl opt-outs

Michigan has only two players who have entered the transfer portal and won't be playing in the Rose Bowl.

CFP Michigan Football

#1, CJ Stokes, RB

CJ Stoke arrived in Michigan in 2022 and immediately made an impact on the program. Despite the presence of top running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, he managed to accumulate 11 appearances as a freshman. He decided to enter the transfer portal after playing only two games in 2023.

#2, Leon Franklin, RB

Leon Franklin is the other Michigan player not playing against Alabama after opting to enter the transfer portal. Franklin has primarily contributed to the special teams unit over the past three seasons and has decided to move elsewhere with two years of eligibility left.

Alabama Rose Bowl opt-outs

Alabama, on the other hand, has a total of five players not playing in the Rose Bowl after entering the transfer portal.

#1, Tyler Buchner, QB

Tyler Buchner transferred to Alabama ahead of the 2023 season and vied for the starting quarterback position but was defeated by Jalen Milroe in the competition. After earning just one start over the course of the season, Buchner is moving on from the program after one season.

CFP Alabama Football

#2, Isaiah Hastings, DL

Isaiah Hastings arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2022 and participated in just one game for the Crimson Tide as a freshman. His lack of appearance in 2023 has seen him enter the transfer portal for better opportunities elsewhere in the landscape.

#3, Ja’Corey Brooks, WR

Ja'Corey Brooks established a notable presence during his three seasons at Alabama. While he enjoyed significant playing time in his freshman and sophomore years with the Crimson Tide, his participation diminished in 2023, prompting him to enter the transfer portal.

#4, Thaiu Jones-Bell, WR

Thaiu Jones-Bell's career at Alabama saw him play 11 games since arriving in 2020. However, he's made no appearance this season, which has prompted him to enter the transfer portal.

#5, Anquin Barnes Jr., DL

Anquin Barnes Jr. enrolled at Alabama as a highly-rated four-star recruit in 2021. The defensive lineman has, however, entered the transfer portal making only two appearances in his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.