3x Big Ten champ Urban Meyer is rumored to go incognito mode interviewing at Michigan State University

Could Urban Meyer be returning to coaching? It's rumored that an unknown individual is currently being interviewed at East Lansing for the Michigan State head coaching position.

The football world has gone wild with speculation of who that individual could be, with many pointing to former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer as a possible answer.

Several X accounts and podcasters posted about Meyer allegedly flying in for the interview.

Meyer has been out of a job on the coaching side ever since he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. His time at Jacksonville was a disaster, with the coach getting an overall record of 2-11. Meyer's tenure is tied with Lou Holtz's and Bobby Petrino's for the fourth-shortest in the history of the NFL.

Urban Meyer's last job on college football was with another Big Ten school, the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 2014, he led them to a national title in the first-ever College Football Playoff over Chip Kelly's and Marcus Mariota's Oregon Ducks. That team had J.T. Barrett and Cardele Jones at quarterback and Ezekiel Elliott at running back.

Michigan State would be a perfect place for Meyer to make a name for himself again, in school resources to cater to his high standards. This would not be any rosy road for Meyer either, as the school has recently lost its way when it comes to its football program.

The Spartans could use Meyer's help to come back to form in the near future, with the current state of the program being not good enough for a school that just a few years ago ended the season in the AP Poll top 10 and that won two Big Ten titles in the 2010s.

Why would Michigan State need to bring in Urban Meyer?

The Spartans have been without an official head coach since the school fired Mel Tucker on Sept. 27.

Tucker was accused of sexual harassment by Brenda Tracy, a sexual education activist who claimed the coach masturbated while on a call with her, among other misconducts. The coach claimed they had been in a consensual relationship for over a year.

Mel Tucker lost his job and probably his career

Branda Tracy is a rape survivor who consulted with Michigan State University and gave talks on campus to the school's student-athletes regarding the importance of sexual education. It was in this role that she met coach Tucker.