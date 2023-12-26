ACC implosion becomes a real-time possibility as ESPN allegedly disregards Atlantic teams for Big 12 merger moves

After the conference realignment wave that hit college football in the summer, an ACC implosion is another likelihood that's being predicted. This may come as a shocker, seeing as the ACC bagged itself three newbies during the scramble for Pac-12 schools over the summer. However, things may be really falling apart in the conference as FSU begins their search for an exit from the league.

It's not a move that came out of the blue. FSU has been disgruntled with the conference since it voted to adopt its new revenue-sharing format. When the FSU board of directors met last Friday, it voted to start a lawsuit to challenge the ACC's grant of rights. It also estimated that it would cost the University more than $500 million if the lawsuit is unsuccessful and they still choose to leave.

Another likely scenario, as painted by a college football enthusiast on X, @MHver3, is that FSU may leave for less than $100 million before 2025. This, of course, will be in the case that FSU is granted the plea in its lawsuit, which other schools will take advantage of. ESPN might not trigger the renewal clause in its media deal with the ACC in 2027, proposing a merger with the Big 12 instead. All of these possibilities point to an uncomfortable possibility of an ACC implosion.

Is the ACC implosion inevitable or just a remote possibility?

When the ACC reinforced its membership strength in September, it wasn't just to follow the realignment trend. The threat of FSU's exit from the league has been there for a while, and the conference needed to be proactive. However, FSU and fellow national powerhouse Clemson tried to preempt the expansion. That expansion formed part of the premise for FSU's lawsuit.

The success of FSU's lawsuit will be an important factor in the eventual fate of the ACC. First, the nullification of the grant of rights agreement, as sought by FSU, would open the floodgates of exits for other schools. Remember that Clemson, UNC and FSU have argued for a bigger remuneration for the huge media clout they bring to the conference.

Ultimately, even if FSU manages to seal its exit and open the door for others, it still wouldn't translate to an automatic ACC implosion. The Big 12 is a recent example of a conference that lost two marquee programs but got back on its feet. If the Big 12 could, so can the ACC.

