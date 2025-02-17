Browns insider delivers verdict on Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft fate amid Cleveland's reported interest in Daniel Jones

Shedeur Sanders could be the answer to Cleveland's never-ending quarterback issues, but even if the now-former Colorado passer is taken early in April's NFL Draft, the Browns could give him a competitor. With the failure of the costly Deshaun Watson trade, Cleveland might not want to throw its rookie signal-caller to the wolves.

ESPN Cleveland's Aaron Goldhammer has it all laid out for Cleveland.

"I think Cam Ward's going one, and I think Shedeur Sanders is going two," Goldhammer said Monday. "And I think the Browns are gonna sign Daniel Jones and they're gonna call it a quarterback competition, but, by the end of it, the rookie is gonna end up being out there to play from the very freaking beginning."

Would Shedeur Sanders be an upgrade for the Browns?

If Deshaun Watson is done in Cleveland, his time behind center for the Browns won't be remembered as fondly as fans hoped when he arrived in a blockbuster trade with Houston, who has since found success behind C.J. Stroud.

Watson has missed a good amount of time due to suspension or injury, having missed a large portion of this past season with an Achilles injury. It was reported last month that Watson had to have a second surgery to repair that tendon after tearing it for a second time.

The Browns said in a statement that Watson would miss "significant time during the 2025 season," which likely opens the door for the team to go a different direction at quarterback. Shedeur Sanders could be right there when Cleveland drafts No. 2 overall.

"I think the reality of it is that room, it will look different next year," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said.

Still, Cleveland will assumedly have Watson around if even if it does add a signal-caller or two this offseason.

"The Browns owe Watson $46 million in each of the next two seasons," ESPN Browns writer Daniel Oyefusi wrote last month. "Cutting him would trigger a dead cap charge of $119 million if designated as a post-June 1 release. This makes it highly likely that he remains on the roster in some capacity in 2025, and he's likely to spend much of it rehabbing."

Even if his father, Deion Sanders, is vocal about him landing in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders wouldn't bring as much of a headache to the Browns as Watson has. It even seems that he'd be a sensible addition.

"Of the two, Sanders would be a better fit in (head coach Kevin) Stefanski's offense," ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said of Sanders and Ward. "He's a capable pocket passer who can play on time and in rhythm without the need to scramble outside the pocket to find passing windows."

The Browns' quarterback situation will be a big one to watch over the next few months.

