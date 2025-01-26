The Dallas Cowboys announced Brian Schottenheimer as their new coach on Friday. While the move was seen as underwhelming by many, some experts believe that the move will have downmarket effects on the coaching market in the NFL and college ranks.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, a former Dallas Cowboys defensive back, was rumored to be a candidate for his longtime friend, Dallas owner Jerry Jones. Despite Coach Prime's potential fit in Arlington, he's still the coach in Boulder.

So, is it time for Colorado athletic director Rick George to ink Sanders to an extension? One insider certainly thinks so.

On the YouTube channel "The Number One College Football Show," host RJ Young suggested that Deion Sanders should have the opportunity to be in Boulder for a long time.

"This man turned a program that had won two games the year before he got there into one that won four games his first year and then nine games in his second," Young said.

Young compared Deion Sanders to a prominent SEC coach

RJ Young compared Coach Prime's nine-win season to the record of first-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. Is this a fair comparison?

Not all 9-4 records are created equally.

Alabama, which finished ranked 17th, and Colorado, which was ranked 25th, both went 9-4, and both lost bowl games.

The levels of competition were not close. DeBoer's Tide ranked ninth in the nation in strength of schedule. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes were 61st.

And while Alabama had a tremendous roster, Colorado had an elite quarterback and a Heisman/Biletnikoff/Camp award winner against a lesser schedule.

Nevertheless, Young believes that Coach Prime should not only get an extension, but a raise after his successful second year at Colorado.

"He signed a five-year deal that is worth $29.5 million," Young said. "It's not just to get him the raise. ... It's also adding to the NIL efforts. His coaching staff ... could include an increase to his salary pool."

Young lauded increases in popularity among applicants of color at the University of Colorado and attributed some of that rising interest to Deion Sanders and his revitalization of the football program.

Young speculated that the university can emulate or surpass Arizona State's efforts (with fewer resources) which landed them in a competitive spot in the College Football Playoff.

Young suggested that Coach Prime requests similar backing as another prominent coach from a large public institution.

"Did you see what Ohio State was willing to give Ryan Day to go win the national championship?" Y0ung said. "We have to match it."

Now that the Dallas Cowboys job is off the table, the timing could be right for Rick George and Deion Sanders to come together on a solution for the future of the program.

