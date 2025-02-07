Former LSU star Joe Burrow reflects on his iconic national championship win as he names the most satisfying moment of his career

Joe Burrow has emerged as one of the brightest quarterbacks on the professional level during his five-year NFL career. He's already reached a Super Bowl, being the only AFC quarterback to get to that stage other than Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning since 2013.

His success with the Cincinnati Bengals hasn't quite measured up to what Burrow considers his biggest accomplishment. He hasn't been satisfied since then, he told Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Radio Row in New Orleans.

"Probably the national championship in 2020," Burrow said Thursday. "That felt like a culmination of a lot of different things that came together and worked out well for me. That was an exciting moment."

The image of Burrow puffing on a cigar made its way around the internet after LSU's College Football Playoff national title game win over Clemson that year. It's one of the most memorable in recent memory, especially with its cool factor.

"No one was about to tell him he couldn't smoke inside," ESPN wrote after the national title game. "This season, LSU's newest football hero has done just about whatever he wants."

It's not something Burrow does often, however.

"If we win the division, I'll smoke one," Burrow said. "I wouldn't say I'll be satisfied after that, but a Super Bowl will definitely satisfy me."

Calling back to the national title Joe Burrow and LSU won

Joe Burrow was about as unstoppable as it gets during his 2019 campaign, one in which he won LSU's first Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon did in 1959. As a senior with the Tigers, Burrow threw for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, both school records.

Joe Burrow had his pick of game-breaking receivers, as well, passing to future Cincy teammate Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, both of who were first-team Associated Press All-Pros this season. Clyde Edwards-Helaire lined up at tailback while Thaddeus Moss, son of NFL icon Randy Moss, played tight end.

"Weapons all over the field," then-LSU safety Grant Delpit said. "We've been seeing it all year. Just seeing how many weapons we had on offense is just crazy."

As for Burrow's legacy at the school, it's beyond cemented. During the last three games of that championship season — against Georgia, Oklahoma, and Clemson — he passed for a combined 1,305 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Tigers beat those opponents by a total score of 142-63.

"He's one of the greatest players in LSU history," then-LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said after the Tigers beat Clemson 42-25 to win the crown. "He's done so much for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so grateful to Joe Burrow."

Now, all Burrow can do is wait for a chance for another ring as he seeks his first in the pros.

