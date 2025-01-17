"Had him sobbing after every game": CFB fans troll Caleb Williams over his comments about choosing USC over OU

Prior to last year's NFL Draft, where he was selected No. 1 overall, Caleb Williams was hailed as one of the most talented and promising quarterback prospects to enter the league in some time. He'd shown his abilities as a freshman at Oklahoma, then over the course of two seasons at USC.

Williams shared that he views himself more as a Trojan than he does a Sooner. On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears signal-caller and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner explained his reasoning on the St. Brown Podcast.

"I claim USC," Williams said. "I don't fully claim Oklahoma. It's just more like, I've got a couple homies on the team still. ... I chose it becaue of Linc, the same reason I went to USC. I was also at USC for two years. I got more connections, more people, more relationships."

The statement ruffled a few feathers, even if it seemed Williams' explanation was sound. Williams didn't outwardly diss Oklahoma in his reasoning and listed rationales that a lot of regular college students typically value.

"USC had him sobbing after every game," one fan responded with a laughing emoji.

"Trust me we don't claim him either," another fan wrote.

Another user gave his opinion on the matter, including a dig at Williams' fashion choices.

"That's fine he only won one big game at OU." another fan added. "Fingernail nail painting dude belongs in Cali. Love watching the bears lose"

"We don't claim his crybaby ass either! So keep hoping Lincoln will come rock you to sleep in Chicago or you will be the next BUST. MEXT WATER BOY INCOMING LOL," one fan added.

Another fan thinks Caleb Williams missed out on a chance to have a bronze figure of himself constructed in Norman because of his comments.

"ou was going to build u a statue in Heisman park, but not now," another fan said.

As a freshman at Oklahoma, Williams burst onto the scene with 1,912 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, and 449 rushing yards on 79 attempts.

How did Caleb Williams fare at USC?

During his first season with the Trojans, after following head coach Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles, Caleb Williams was arguably the best player in college football. He flashed his arm talent and improvisational skills, throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns, tying for the most in the country.

Caleb Williams joined Reggie Bush (2005), Matt Leinart (2004), Carson Palmer (2002), Marcus Allen (1981), Charles White (1979), O.J. Simpson (1968), and Mike Garrett (1965) as USC players to hoist the Heisman.

