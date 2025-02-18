"How about you Shedeur Sanders?" Former Jets scout has 1 clear question for Coach Prime's son ahead of 2025 NFL scouting combine

Shedeur Sanders is in line to possibly be the first quarterback taken in April's NFL draft, though he didn't showcase his skills in any prospect all-star game after Colorado's season ended.

Ad

Daniel Kelly, a former New York Jets scout, pleaded with Shedeur Sanders, who he's been a known detractor of, to throw at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

"Tyler Shough is in. How about you Shedeur Sanders?" Kelly wrote Monday in a post on his X/Twitter account, @firstroundmock, and tagged Sanders. "Louis Riddick wants to see you throw at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - and so do I."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a senior with the Buffaloes. It seems as if teams near the top of the draft, such as the Cleveland Browns, are interested in possibly making him the face of their franchise.

Shedeur Sanders called on to throw at the scouting combine

As Kelly alluded to, former NFL general manager Louis Riddick believes that Shedeur Sanders could make his draft position much clearer if he shows off in front of the scouts and brass at the scouting combine.

Ad

"Want to see QB's Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough, and Cam Ward all actually THROW at the scouting combine," Riddick said Monday on X/Twitter. "They will all be in the same group, all throwing to receivers that they aren't familiar with...which allows the cream to rise to the top. Great QB's get on the same page fastest with unfamiliar receivers. This needs to happen."

Ad

Sanders attended the East-West Shrine Bowl last month but didn't practice or play. Kelly took notice of that and wondered aloud why Sanders would be hesitant.

"As a former #NFL Scout I find it very interesting Shedeur Sanders opted to participate in the East West Shrine Game and avoided the Senior Bowl where prospects in this year's draft Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart will be competing."

Ad

Sanders would've had Colorado targets Jimmy Horn, LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard to throw to at the Shrine Bowl but still didn't take part.

If Sanders opts not to throw at the scouting combine, it might not particularly damage his stock. This year's crop of quarterbacks is nowhere near as deep as last year's, in which six were taken in the first dozen picks.

As of now, it seems that Sanders' only true competition to be the first passer taken off the board is Miami's Cam Ward, who set records last season with the Hurricanes and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.