"I was an underclassman": Michael Vick opens up on his biggest regret during his 1999 season at Virginia Tech

Michael Vick had an electric stay at Virginia Tech, boosting the Hokies into national title contention. The dual-threat passer was recently announced as a member of the latest College Football Hall of Fame class, but he feels he should've had one more accomplishment on his résumé.

Talking to Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, Vick said he believes he should be in that fraternity, as well. Manziel was the first freshman to ever hoist the stiff-arming statue.

"Yes, based on the way I played, I should have won," Vick told Johnny Manziel on the latter's podcast, "Glory Daze" on Thursday. "I just know I was an underclassman. I was a freshman (and) Ron Dayne paid his dues. He was, like, destined for it. Those guys probably deserved it more than me being a freshman, just breaking through, because they had been consistent guys."

Dayne, a hefty Wisconsin running back, rushed for a Big Ten-best 1,834 yards that season, along with a nation-high 19 rushing touchdowns. Dayne set the NCAA's career rushing high-water mark before he moved on to the NFL.

"There's been some other guys that are a little more flashy," then-Michigan State coach Nick Saban said after Dayne and the Badgers beat his Spartans 40-10 in 1999. "Sometimes because of their great speed or big-play ability or whatever, they flash to you and impress you. But down in and down out, he's just a tough guy to deal with and a tough guy to tackle. He's about as good as anybody I've ever seen."

Michael Vick had a solid season himself, steering Virginia Tech to the BCS national title game with an 11-0 regular season record. Vick led the country in passing efficiency. That was the third-best mark in the sport's lore and the best by a freshman.

Michael Vick's career in NFL and beyond

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Vick No. 1 overall in 2001, and he was the franchise's cornerstone for over half a decade. He was in the MVP conversation with the Falcons, finishing fourth in voting in 2002 and second in 2004.

He missed two seasons while in prison, then returned to finish his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vick reached four Pro Bowls and was regarded as the blueprint for mobile quarterbacks before Lamar Jackson came along. Next fall, Michael Vick will begin his first season in charge of Norfolk State's football program, in the same state where he's from and became a household name while in college.

