"It's not good for college football": When Nick Saban went off on NIL issues after Alabama's defeat to Michigan

It's been a season since Nick Saban walked away from coaching college football. A big reason he chose to become a broadcaster instead was how much the landscape of the sport has changed in recent years, from the transfer portal to NIL and more.

Ad

Just a few days after Alabama's 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan in the 2024 Rose Bowl, Saban spoke with Pat McAfee about how the college football environment has changed.

"Roster management, guys getting in the portal, pay for play is definitely alive and well," Saban said. "I mean, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has really become pay for play."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Soon as you allow collectives to be a part of what you're allowed to give to a player — and, look, I'm all for improving the quality of life for players. I think they do a lot for the university, and I think they should be compensated in some way for that."

Ad

Trending

Saban also questioned the lack of regulations regarding spending limits, player payments and contractual obligations, arguing that the absence of such structures is not beneficial for college football.

Comments begin at 12:30

Ad

For a few years before Nick Saban decided to retire, and hang up the headset, recruits questioned him about how long he planned to stay in Tuscaloosa.

"Well, because I'm getting old, I guess," Saban joked. "Look, I ask everybody that asks me that question — you know, 'Are you gonna be here for four years?' — some player asked me, you know, 'When are you gonna retire?' I looked at them and said, 'Well, can you guarantee me that you're gonna be here for four years?'"

Ad

"And they looked at me like, 'Hell no, I'm not making that deal.' Whatever, get a better deal someplace else. And I just think it's the way of the world now that, you know, college football has changed dramatically, especially in the last three or four years."

Nick Saban wants 'competitive balance' regarding NIL

Nick Saban stockpiled talent while leading Alabama, but he isn't a fan of teams paying to do so.

Ad

“Players need to get compensated, no doubt. But it has to be done in a way where, you know, in some kind of way, have competitive balance, you know, and that every school has the same thing," Nick Saban said last month. "One school can’t spend $30 million for players while another school's spending $3 million."

NIL has been in place since July 2021, but there are few guidelines on how schools are allowed to use itit. Ohio State reportedly shelled out $20 million to construct their roster last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback