Ryan Day opens up about taking a leaf out of Nick Saban's playbook to sustain Ohio State's success after losing Jim Knowles

Ryan Day and Ohio State have earned their fair share after bringing home a College Football Playoff national title this season. Along with a veteran senior class that heads off, many of whom are heading to the NFL, the Buckeyes have seen the departures of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive line coach Justin Frye.

The former departed to take the same position at Big 10 rival Penn State, leaving Day with another checklist item as the offseason quickly gets underway. On Friday, Day gave an update on the approach the program is taking as it searches for Knowles' replacement on Columbus' 97.1 The Fan.

"There's points in the recruiting cycle where it becomes, like you said, very pressing to get things done," Ryan Day said. "We have signing day next Wednesday, but it's really not very significant for us. So, you know, we want to be thorough, make sure we're doing what's right going forward." [2:15]

"But, you know, we want to have as much continuity as we can. I think I've learned that, watching guys like Nick Saban and different coaches who have had success for extended periods of time, to make sure that you have continuity in all three phases."

Why did Jim Knowles leave Ryan Day and Ohio State?

Knowles was one of the key minds behind the Buckeyes' defense as it surged through the College Football Playoff, confounding and steamrolling anything in its way.

The unit left its mark, as the quarterback who played against it in Atlanta said:

"Those dudes could hit," Notre Dame's Riley Leonard said while in Mobile, Ala., this week for the Senior Bowl.

Knowles wound up leaving Ryan Day and the Ohio State program when the Nittany Lions came calling, offering over $3 million per year to add him to their staff. That figure makes Knowles the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football. He was also pursued by Notre Dame and Oklahoma, reportedly.

The fact that Knowles is a Philadelphia native also likely played into his decision to leave Columbus, though on a good note. In terms of his final four games designing the Buckeyes' defense, anyway.

When it mattered most, Knowles and Ryan Day watched the defense smother its opponents, first against Tennessee, then the Big 10 champion in Oregon. The latter performance might've been its most impressive all year, as Ohio State climbed into a 34-0 perch and never looked back at the Ducks, who'd beaten them earlier in the season.

Senior edge rusher Jack Sawyer sealed things in the semifinal against Texas with the play he'll most be remembered for. The Buckeyes shrugged off allowing an early touchdown against Notre Dame to help stake their side to a 31-7 advantage.

