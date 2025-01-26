Ohio State's Jim Knowles reportedly accepts $3 million deal to join James Franklin at Penn State

Jim Knowles, the mastermind behind Ohio State's national championship-winning defense this season, is reportedly finalizing a deal to join Penn State as the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator.

Penn State's contract offer is worth $3.1 million per season, making Knowles the highest-paid assistant coach in college football. This salary is believed to be the first of its kind for a coordinator.

With the Buckeyes this season, Knowles was paid a base salary of $2.2 million. With bonuses from their championship surge, Ohio State wound up paying him $3 million. The Buckeyes had offered Knowles, who also drew interest from Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Ohio State's package would have also made Knowles college football's highest-paid defensive coordinator, surpassing LSU's Blake Baker and Michigan's Wink Martindale, who will each make $2.5 million next fall.

Knowles' defensive expertise played a significant role in the Buckeyes' big leads in their initial two College Football Playoff matchups. Ohio State climbed to a 21-0 lead over Tennessee and then a 34-0 lead against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The defense was crucial in the team's 28-14 win over Texas in the semifinal round, with Jack Sawyer forcing a late fumble and returning it for a score.

Penn State adds its third defensive coordinator in as many seasons. Manny Diaz left that post to take over as Duke's head coach last offseason, and Tom Allen made a lateral move to Clemson.

Jim Knowles is a Philadelphia native, meaning he'll be about a 200-mile drive from his hometown.

Where else has Jim Knowles coached?

Before becoming Ohio State's defensive coordinator in 2022, Jim Knowles was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Oklahoma State from 2018 to 2021 and at Duke from 2011 to 2017. With the latter, he was the safeties coach in 2010.

Moreover, Knowles was the head coach at his alma mater, Cornell, from 2004 to 2009, compiling a 26-34 record with the Big Red. He also served as the running backs coach from 1989 to 1994 and the linebackers coach from 1995 to 1996.

Between those stints at Cornell, Jim Knowles was the defensive line coach at Western Michigan from 1997 to 2000, the defensive coordinator at Western Michigan from 2001 to 2002), and the linebackers coach at Ole Miss in 2003.

Knowles' Buckeyes defense this season ranked first in the country in yards allowed per game (254.6) and points allowed per game (12.9). Ohio State was the nation's third-best unit in passing yards allowed per game (167.0) and rushing yards allowed per game (87.6). Only Indiana (14.8) allowed fewer first downs per game than Ohio State's 15.1.

Per game, Penn State allowed 16.5 points (eighth in the country), 101.9 rushing yards (ninth), 192.9 passing yards (31st), and 294.8 total yards (seventh).

