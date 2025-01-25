CFB insider gives insight into Jim Knowles’ thought process amid lucrative offer from Ohio State

A new report has given insight into the Ohio State Buckeyes' ongoing contract negotiations with Jim Knowles. On Saturday, On3's Andy Staples reported via X that the Buckeyes had offered a new deal to make Knowles the highest-paid defensive coordinator in College Football.

"Ohio State is making an offer that would make Jim Knowles the highest-paid DC in college football. Given the level of current openings, he's going to wind up the highest paid no matter what he chooses," Staples posted.

The report adds that other teams, like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, would be interested in signing Knowles to a lucrative deal if he wanted to leave the Buckeyes. He was able to help Ohio become the third-best defensive team in the league in terms of the fewest points allowed (206).

The team is set to lose key members from their championship season due to the 2025 NFL draft and others transferring out of the program.

Coach Ryan Day is working hard to keep the team together to try and win the College Football Playoff National Championship next year.

Ohio State's defense halted Notre Dame's running offense in the College Football Playoff National Championship

On Monday, Ohio State finished their season with a commanding 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Buckeyes' defense played a key role in defeating Notre Dame as dominantly as they did.

The team halted Notre Dame's run game. The Fighting Irish finished the game with 26 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown. One of Ohio State's defensive achievements was their ability to shut down Jeremiyah Love.

The Notre Dame running back had led the team in rushing yards with 163 carries for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns. In the championship game, Love was held to four carries for 3 yards.

The Buckeyes preventing Notre Dame from running the football led to the Fighting Irish failing to get their offense going for most of the contest. Coach Marcus Freeman tried to help his team make a comeback in the second half of the game. However, Ohio State's defense and offense were too overwhelming for Notre Dame to overcome.

The Buckeyes' ability to re-sign Knowles to a new deal will impact their chances of competing with the best teams in the league for another national title.

