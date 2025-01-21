Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Ohio State ft. Will Howard, TreVeyon Henderson and more

The No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to undergo a roster change with players declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. On Monday, the Buckeyes finished their season with a 34-23 win against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 for the College Football Playoff (CFP) national championship.

Ohio State (14-2) proved too much for Notre Dame (14-2). The Fighting Irish scored first but couldn't maintain their momentum for the rest of the game. The Buckeyes scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a commanding lead that their opponents couldn't overcome.

One of the key plays occurred when Ohio State quarterback Will Howard threw an 8-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for a touchdown at 14:10 of the second quarter.

The victory marked Ohio State's first CFP national championship win since Jan. 12, 2015. After a successful season, coach Ryan Day will try to take the Buckeyes to another championship appearance in the 2025 season. However, he will have several key players declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Ohio State

The deadline to enter the draft expires on Friday. The Buckeyes will lose key players, including Will Howard, who is finishing his senior year.

Howard's strong performance in the CFP national championship could help his chances of getting drafted early. He finished the game with 17 of 21 completed passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Howard also showed his ability to make plays on the run with 16 carries for 57 yards.

He must contend with other talented quarterbacks in the draft, including Quinn Ewers, Cam Ward, and Riley Leonard. Howard finished sixth in passing yards this season with 309 completed passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Coach Ryan Day could look for quarterback Julian Sayin to take over the starting position from Howard next season. He played a few games in his freshman year with a total of 5 completed passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Another player Ohio State will lose to the 2025 NFL draft will be running back TreVeyon Henderson. He's played a significant role in the Buckeyes' success this season as the second-best rushing yard leader on the team. Henderson had 144 carries for 1,016 yards and ten touchdowns.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Cody Simon have also finished their final college football seasons. The Buckeyes' chances of another championship appearance could be difficult following the roster change.

