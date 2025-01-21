Players Announced for 2025 NFL Draft from Notre Dame ft. Riley Leonard, Jack Kiser and more 

Several Notre Dame Fighting Irish players are preparing for the 2025 NFL draft following their defeat in the College Football Playoff National Championship. On Monday, the team played its final game of the season in a 34-23 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Marcus Freeman will try to help the Fighting Irish make a return to the national championship next season. But first, he is expected to lose key players who will declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

Players Announced for 2025 NFL draft from Notre Dame

The draft declaration deadline is Friday. Players like Riley Leonard have finished their eligibility in college football and are set to leave the team for the NFL. The Notre Dame starting quarterback will join a competitive draft class, which includes Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Leonard showcased what he can add to an NFL team in the championship loss. He finished the game completing 22 of 31 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to his touchdown run in the first quarter, Leonard had 40 rushing yards. Despite their latest loss, he may still be valued as a first or second-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Other players expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft include linebacker Jack Kiser, safety Xavier Watts, defensive lineman Howard Cross III and wide receiver Beaux Collins. Their departures may significantly impact the team's chances of competing for a championship next season.

Watts and Kiser are notable losses for the team's defense. Watts led the team in interceptions this season with six. He also had a total of 83 tackles, 53 solo tackles and one forced fumble. Kiser led the team in total tackles with 90 and had 55 solo tackles.

Notre Dame has several players committed from the transfer portal, including former Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jalen Stroman.

Friday will give fans a new look at who will remain on the team for the 2025 season.

