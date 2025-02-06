"Might be a little bit worried": CFB analyst warns Michigan fans about new offense led by Bryce Underwood and Chip Lindsey

Michigan has long prided itself on its tough style of play. The Wolverines were that way under Jim Harbaugh, and the attitude has carried over during Sherrone Moore's young tenure. Adding a new offensive coordinator in Chip Lindsey might make its offense look different, but the goal will remain the same.

On3's J.D. PicKell laid out the differences fans might see on the field next fall but assured them that the ground-based attack won't waver.

"I think the optics – if I'm a die-hard Michigan fan and I see what we've done these last couple of years to Ohio State – I might be a little bit worried when I start reading the tea leaves a little bit," PicKell said Wednesday (Timestamp: 0:50). "No. 1 quarterback in America coming in. That's not a bad thing; we're excited about that. But also you're telling me we're running a spread-ish kind of offense?

"Spread, I think for some folks in Big 10/Michigan circles could maybe be another word for soft."

What will Michigan look like offensively?

The Wolverines value one thing above all else.

"What has Michigan valued over the course of the last several years, from Sherrone Moore to Jim Harbaugh?" PicKell asked rhetorically. "They want to be tougher than you. Out-physical you. Punch you in the mouth. Simplistically put, run the darn ball, baby. ... It may not be 60% run like it was this past year.

"Some of that, I think you even want to have a little bit of a less heavy on the run approach if you're the offense because you want to throw the ball downfield."

PicKell said the Wolverines' mentality won't change, but there might be more looks out of shotgun and with more receivers on the field rather than tight ends.

"That's not bad," PicKell said. "It'll still be north and south, though. You'll still have that approach of, 'We're going to impose our will on you for four quarters, and if you can withstand that, great. We'll see you in the fourth quarter. But, if not, we're gonna make you say uncle and smile while doing it.'

"That's why Michigan has beaten Ohio State the last four years. That kind of attitude will still very much so be in play for the folks in Ann Arbor."

The spread approach will space things out, PicKell pointed out. Doing so will pull defenders out and open lanes for the ground game.

"When I have to worry about the pass game more than I was before as a safety, that creates, again, space for Michigan to run," PicKell said. "But, also, it creates, you would think, a slower trigger for those second- and third-level defenders and allows Justice Haynes or whoever to get a full head of steam."

Haynes, formerly of Alabama, transferred to Ann Arbor last month. He was rated as the No. 24 player in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.

