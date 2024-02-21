NFL Rumors: Analyst predicts Daniel Jones' Giants trading up to draft Drake Maye in 2024 NFL Draft

Daniel Jones, via a series of unfortunate events, ceded much of the excitement at the quarterback position to Tommy DeVito. As a result, at least one NFL analyst is interested in seeing Giants head coach Brian Daboll attempt to develop a premium rookie quarterback.

Speaking on Wednesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Mike Greenberg called for the Giants to make an aggressive push toward drafting Drake Maye:

"[00:01:55] I believe this is a real possibility. I'd like to see the New York Giants make an aggressive move up to number three, trading with New England and taking Drake Maye. ... Could Brian Daboll find his next Allen here? Bring Drake Maye in, let him sit a year or maybe at least part of a year."

He continued, offering Jones one last chance to prove his worth:

"Let Daniel Jones try and prove that he deserves to remain the quarterback of that team. And if it doesn't go that way, because I don't think the Giants are sold, that that is their future, I think Brian Daboll and Drake Maye might be a very nice combination going forward. [00:02:38]" [42.4] Get Up

Daniel Jones' contract situation explained

Of course, the first question many would ask in response is whether the New York Giants would be able to move on from Jones so soon after signing him to a new deal last offseason. The answer to that question is that if the plan takes shape as Greenberg has prognosticated, the Giants assuredly can make the move for Drake Maye.

Daniel Jones was originally signed to a four-year, $160 million deal ahead of the 2023 season. In each of the first two years, Jones carried a hefty dead cap, making any sudden moves immensely expensive. In 2023, a cut would have cost roughly $81.5 million in dead money. In 2024, such a move would cost $69.3 million.

However, if Jones was given 2024 to prove his worth with Drake Maye waiting in the wings, it would get the Giants some value out of the deal almost all of the way until his 2025 potential out.

If Jones plays 12 or more weeks in 2024, gets benched for Drake Maye and is then cut or otherwise moved in 2025, the Giants could argue that they didn't let the deal go entirely to waste, unfortunate 2023 injury aside.

One last implication of such a move for Drake Maye also creates an unknown impact for Tommy DeVito. Would the Giants keep three quarterbacks for 2024?

