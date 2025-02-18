Steve Sarkisian avoids losing important staff member to the NFL as he looks to lead Arch Manning & Co. to a national championship

Steve Sarkisian and Texas have reached back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinals. As Arch Manning takes over behind center, a move that will likely be highlighted throughout the next season, the Longhorns will look to get over the hump and return to the brightest stage in college football.

Ad

"Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian prevented another huge staff loss to the NFL," Texas football reporter Anwar Richardson wrote on X on Monday. "According to my sources, Texas strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton received an extension and pay bump after an NFL team pursued him last week. Becton is one of the best in the industry."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why is Torre Becton important to Steve Sarkisian and Texas?

Before joining forces with Steve Sarkisian in Austin, Becton spent some time as a strength and conditioning assistant with the Houston Texans (2009) and had stretches with Iowa State (2007-08), Baylor (2003-06), and Oklahoma State (2002-03). He was the director of speed, strength, and development for South Carolina State in 2010. He then worked at Washington (2011-15), USC and UC.

Ad

His stay in Washington included three years during which he worked on Sarkisian's staff there. Becton was one of the first hires Sarkisian made when he took over for the Longhorns in 2021.

This isn't the first time that the pros have tried to pluck Becton from Steve Sarkisian's staff. Becton was awarded a contract extension in February 2023 that had him staying in Austin through 2025 and being paid $550,000. According to USA Today, only six college football strength and conditioning coaches were paid more than Becton this past season.

Ad

Texas thrashed Michigan early last season, and Sarkisian named Becton as a reason for the Longhorns being able to pull away in the second half on the road.

"I think what Coach Becton and our strength and conditioning staff do in summer conditioning is we push our guys, and the second half of our workouts are always the hardest part of the workouts," the Longhorns coach said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback