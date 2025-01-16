Texas' Quinn Ewers NFL Draft Prospects: Exploring the top 5 landing spots for Longhorns QB 

Following three years at the helm of the Texas Longhorns' offense, Quinn Ewers announced Wednesday on X/Twitter that he will be entering April's NFL draft. Ewers will join a crop of quarterbacks that includes Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward, both of whom figure to be taken early in the event.

It will remain to be seen what professional franchises think of Ewers, a consensus that will likely be decided throughout the evaluation process.

Here's a closer look at five potential NFL landing spots for Quinn Ewers.

5 potential NFL landing spots for Quinn Ewers

#1. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 pick in the draft, so all options are likely on the table for them as they aim to improve.

The Will Levis experiment seems to have failed, and Mason Rudolph hasn't been considered a starting-caliber quarterback. Brian Callahan might want his own guy to develop as the Titans try to find an identity post-Derrick Henry.

#2. Cleveland Browns

Save for Baker Mayfield, Cleveland has seemingly been cursed at the quarterback position. Could Quinn Ewers trade one shade of orange for another?

The Browns own the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft and, if Shedeur Sanders is gone or uninterested in calling Cleveland home, Ewers could be one of the options for them to take at quarterback. It doesn't seem that Deshaun Watson's time with the team will continue much further, and Jameis Winston and Bailey Zappe aren't the answers at the position either.

#3. New York Giants

The Giants are another team that hasn't had the best luck with passers. They kept Daniel Jones around for a while before letting him go during the middle of this season, but likely wish that they could go back and instead give Saquon Barkley a second contract.

General manager Joe Schoen and his staff have made trips to check in on Sanders and Ward, so it's likely they do their due diligence in looking at Ewers, as well.

#4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have only used a first-round pick on a quarterback three times since the merger. They'd likely have to trade up to get Sanders, so Ewers might be the next best thing.

If they think Ewers' talent would be an upgrade over Aidan O'Connell, they could take him with the No. 6 pick.

#5. New York Jets

Though Rodgers will end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday, it seems he's worn out his welcome with the Jets, who will have a new head coach who might want his own hand-picked signal-caller to start anew with.

Ewers would re-unite with former Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, who he practiced with as a Buckeye.

Which NFL team do you think should look to draft Quinn Ewers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

