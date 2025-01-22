Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame might have dropped Monday night's College Football Playoff national title bout against Ohio State, but the Fighting Irish are set up for success going forward. A program that is no stranger to national attention should have more in the campaigns to follow.

ESPN college football commentator Kirk Herbstreit believes that, despite the disappointing setback, Freeman and the Golden Domers will have more chances at climbing to the mountaintop in the coming seasons.

"I think they're scratching the surface," Herbstreit said Tuesday on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' "I think he's only gonna build a stronger roster. Kids are drawn to him. They wanna play for him, they wanna play for that school. I always kind of simplify and say, 'He's making Notre Dame cool.' But, when you can reach 17, 18, 19-year-old kids and make a brand ... I think this is the beginning."

Why are Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame set up for future success?

Thanks in large part to the expanded 12-team playoff format, Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish posted 14 wins, the most in a single season in the program's illustrious history. In his three full years in charge, Freeman has put together a 33-9 record.

"I'm all in on what they've done," Herbstreit continued. "I was raised in the '70s and '80s, and Notre Dame football was Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State — whoever you wanna say. They were a different level. Everybody tried to be Notre Dame in that era. I think after the Lou Holtz era ... they've been searching.

"They've had some moments. When Brady [Quinn[ was there with Charlie [Weis], I mean, they had some good moments. Brian Kelly had some moments. But, I don't know if I've ever felt like this about Notre Dame as far as since the Lou Holtz era," he added.

Freeman's had his bumps at Notre Dame, losing in home upsets to Marshall and Northern Illinois, the latter happening earlier this season. The Fighting Irish rebounded, however, by winning 13 in a row to get to the national championship game in Atlanta.

Notre Dame had wins against other college football powers in Georgia and Penn State en route to their clash with the Buckeyes. With how things are set up, Herbstreit sees Freeman and Co. getting more cracks at bringing home hardware.

"They have favorable opportunities to get into the top 12," Herbstreit said. "I don't think this was, 'Hey! They did it in 2012! See you later, back to your corner!' I don't see that, man. ... As long as he [Freeman] is there, they're not going anywhere."

The Chicago Bears were rumored to have been interested in hiring Marcus Freeman for their head coaching vacancy, which has since been filled by former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

