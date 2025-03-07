Travis Hunter opens up about the iconic Super Bowl play which altered the course of the NFL

Former Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is a little under two months from learning what his NFL home will be. He knows the history of the league, especially the Super Bowl.

On an episode of his eponymous podcast on Wednesday, Hunter was asked what Super Bowl play he thought altered the course of the league's history. His answer was a relatively recent play, taking place in 2015.

"Seahawks versus Patriots," Hunter said. "Yeah, that was the game, you know, the Seahawks (were) supposed to win. When they (didn't) hand the ball to Beast Mode. They definitely get haunted." (Comments begin at 26:27)

The specific play Hunter was referring to was Malcolm Butler's interception of Russell Wilson on 2nd-and-goal from the Patriots' 1-yard line during the late going of Super Bowl XLIX. Wilson was targeting Ricardo Lockette on a quick slant, but New England's Butler, an undrafted rookie out of West Alabama, picked it off with less than 30 seconds to go.

Had Pete Carroll and the Seahawks simply handed the ball off to bruising tailback Marshawn Lynch, Seattle likely would have won its second straight Super Bowl. Instead, the Patriots won their fourth Lombardi Trophy.

What other Super Bowl play does Travis Hunter recall?

This isn't the first time that Travis Hunter has given his thoughts on Super Bowl history. On the same podcast in January, he made his pick for the most iconic play in the big game's lore, Jacoby Jones' 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during Super Bowl XLVII.

"Definitely Jacoby Jones, bro," Hunter said "When he ran that kick return back after lights came back on?"

Travis Hunter didn't readily remember Jones' name, though. He did the Choppa City Juke celebration that Jones and former standout Tennesse Titans running back Chris Johnson would do. Jones played in the NFL for nine seasons, suiting up for four different teams, but his play for the Ravens that night in New Orleans will be remembered for a long time.

The house call set an NFL postseason record, which was previously held by the Atlanta Falcons' Eric Weems, who scored from 102 yards out in 2010. Jones' was the ninth kickoff return for a touchdown in Super Bowl history, the most recent one before that being Devin Hester's to open Super Bowl XLI.

Travis Hunter surely remembers Jones' legacy-making play, being a San Francisco 49ers fan whose heart was broken as John Harbaugh's side won 34-31.

"I was in there crying," Hunter said, making believe to cry. "How (could) you do this to me?"

Hunter looks likely to be the first player taken in next month's NFL Draft.

