"Why are you saying it to the media": 2x Super Bowl champ calls out anonymous QB coach for describing Shedeur Sanders as "arrogant"

At the NFL Scouting Combine last weekend, Shedeur Sanders attended team meetings for scouts and team officials to pick his brain. However, one quarterbacks coach reportedly found his demeanor "brash" and "arrogant.".

According to insider Josina Anderson, the coach was from a team drafting in the top seven and made his assessment widely known to several people.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion and first-team All-Pro, was asked whether he had an issue with the unnamed coach calling out Sanders.

"Yeah, I do. I mean, you can say this to your coaches, your ownership, the GM, right?" McCoy said Tuesday on Fox Sports' "The Facility." "But, why are you saying it to the media? Another thing is, like, I hate when people don't ever, like, put a name on it. Because who is really saying that?"

"It reminds me of coaches that probably was a quarterback, probably didn't play, right? Probably was a backup. Probably never went to the NFL, right? Probably wasn't secure of who he was, and guys that were superstars that had swagger to them, they call it arrogance. And he can't fit with them guys."

McCoy further defended Sanders, emphasizing the young quarterback’s confidence and self-awareness.

"I guess, feel weird because Shedeur is super confident. Because Shedeur knows who he is, Shedeur knows what he brings to a team, he knows his talent, right? And that makes you uncomfortable?"

NFL insider Josina Anderson defends Shedeur Sanders

NFL insider Josina Anderson came to Shedeur Sanders' defense after learning about the coach’s remarks

"I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off 'brash' and 'arrogant' in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source," Anderson wrote Monday on X.

"I'm purposely not naming the team, as not to directly call the team out. I'm just sharing that this coach's personal assessment is the direct opposite from how Sanders came across to many reporters."

Sanders is vying to be the first quarterback taken in the draft, with Miami's Cam Ward appearing to be his main competition for that top spot.

