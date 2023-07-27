Big Ten Media Day gave us many highlights and quotes from the commissioner and coaches. One of the interesting tidbits revealed by Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano.

Many coaches at the various Media Days across the country have played coy when discussing their starting QB, but the Scarlet Knights' headman revealed that Gavin Wimsatt will be the Rutgers starting QB heading into training camp.

With the news out in the open, what advantages would Rutgers gain, and what kind of quarterback could we anticipate if Gavin Wimsatt manages to hold onto the starting position throughout the college football regular season?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gavin Wimsatt as the starting QB

Gavin Wimsatt was highly erratic in 2022. Wimsatt completed only 45% of these passes, a rate that cannot continue if he wishes to keep the job long-term. Wimsatt passed for 757 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions during an unspectacular 2022 season.

Continuity played a factor, with Gavin Wimsatt having experience as the starting QB. Head Coach Greg Schiano did say that Wimsatt would have to perform well to stay in the starting lineup.

How will Rutgers deploy their starting QB?

Rutgers v Temple

Many coaches will choose their starting QB for several unclear factors, but Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano plans on playing the best player.

"I'm not doing it to try to manipulate a situation," Schiano said. "He's earned it. You earn it at our place. You can unearn it. Those are the facts, people don't like to hear, but that's the reality."

Greg Schiano and other members of the Rutgers coaching staff point to improvements that the signal-caller made this off-season, and appears that the mental aspect of the game has caught up with his physical capabilities.

Will Gavin Wimsatt be the Rutgers' starting QB all season?

Penn State v Rutgers

Despite the positive signs, doubts arise about whether Gavin Wimsatt can lead Rutgers to compete with Big Ten powerhouses like Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. The likelihood of him maintaining his starting position through a challenging season seems slim.

Evan Simon stands as the backup QB, ready to take the reins should Gavin Wimsatt face an injury or if the coaching staff decides to explore alternative options. Although freshman Ajani Sheppard remains on the depth chart, his youthfulness makes it improbable for him to see significant playtime in 2023.

While Rutgers made the proper decision by naming Gavin Wimsatt as the starting QB, the bigger picture suggests they might struggle to achieve a .500 record, and Wimsatt will have to perform exceptionally to retain his position throughout the season.