Coach Greg Schiano has done well to build Rutgers up from a team that consistently finished near the bottom of the Big Ten. Schiano arrived as head coach of the Scarlet Knights in 2020 and had three straight losing seasons. However, he has since had two straight 7-6 seasons.

Schiano will look to help Rutgers move up the standings after a middle-of-the-pack finish in 2024. To do so, the Scarlet Knights will need strong performances from their transfer portal additions.

However, it is possibly more important that the returning players improve and grow into bigger roles. Here are three of the most important players returning to Rutgers for the 2025 season.

Top three players who will return to Rutgers in 2025

#1 Athan Kaliakmanis

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis transferred to Rutgers before the 2024 season after spending two years in Minnesota. He completed 213 of 395 passing attempts for 2,696 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024. Moreover, he became the first Scarlet Knight to pass 2,000 passing yards since 2014.

Kaliakmanis's addition to the roster was a big factor in the Scarlet Knights' success this season. If he is not able to continue his success in 2025 or take a step forward, it will be challenging for Rutgers to do the same.

#2 Ian Strong

The Scarlet Knights are losing Dymere Miller, their top wide receiver from last season. He completed his final season of eligibility and, as a result, will not be available as a receiving option to Kaliakmanis. Fortunately for the Scarlet Knights, they will retain their two next-best receiving options.

Wide receiver Ian Strong finished second in receiving for Rtugers in his sophomore season, registering 43 catches for 676 yards and five TDs. Along with KJ Duff, Ian Strong will be looked to step up next season with the departure of Miller.

#3 Dariel Djabome

Offense is not enough for the Scarlet Knights to move up the Big Ten standings in 2025. They will also need solid defensive play, which is why it is so important that linebacker Dariel Djambome is returning.

He was the most effective tackler on the team by a wide margin, registering 105 total tackles, including 49 solo efforts, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. This made him the first Scarlet Knight to pass the 100-tackle mark since Olakunle Fatukasi did it in 2020.

