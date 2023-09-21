Rutgers vs. Michigan Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

We have a battle of the undefeated Big Ten teams in Week 4 as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights travel to Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 12:00 p.m. ET against the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines. Both teams are off to great starts this year with 3-0 records up to this point.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 35-16 home win on Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Wolverines are coming off a 31-6 home victory over the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday.

Rutgers vs. Michigan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

These teams have faced one another nine times with the Wolverines holding a massive 8-1 all-time record against the Scarlet Knights. Michigan has won the last eight games in this series as they picked up a 52-17 road victory last season.

Rutgers is 3-0 against the spread this season

Michigan is 0-3 against the spread this season

Rutgers has hit the under in two of the last three road games

Michigan has hit the under in seven of the previous 10 home games

Rutgers vs. Michigan Prediction

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been playing well offensively as they are averaging 31.7 points on 346.3 total yards per game. A majority of their offense comes through the running game as junior running back Kyle Monangai has been doing well. He's recorded 58 rushes for 357 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns and two receptions for 23 yards in the passing game this season.

On defense, they are dominating with 10 points on 272.7 total yards per game. They are doing very well with eight total sacks, five interceptions, 20 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a team.

The Michigan Wolverines have been a great offensive team as well as they are scoring 32 points on 402 total yards per game so far. Junior quarterback JJ McCarthy has been doing extremely well as he is 56-of-68 (82.4 completion percentage) for 701 yards with seven touchdown passes and three interceptions.

They also have a dominant running game as senior running back Blake Corum has been doing his typical things. On the season, he has 37 rushes for 254 yards (6.9 yards per attempt) with six rushing touchdowns while recording five receptions for 28 yards.

It is difficult to find a defense doing better than the Wolverines as they are allowing 5.7 points on 222.3 total yards per game. This Michigan team has eight sacks, six pass deflections, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on the season.

Prediction:

Rutgers vs. Michigan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Michigan -24

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 44 Points - Over 44 Points